The fighters standing in the way of Conor McGregor making history at welterweight
Conor McGregor is gearing up for what he predicts, the “biggest comeback in sports history.”‘
The UFC star has not fought since breaking his tibia and fibula at UFC 264 in July 2021, but is approaching full fitness for his return in 2023.
During his non-fighting time, McGregor has built up a ton of muscle as he prepares to gain weight and chase the welterweight title currently held by Englishman Leon Edwards.
The 34-year-old has previously fought three times at 170 pounds with mixed results. In 2015, he moved up to the division for a belated fight with Nate Diaz that ended disastrously.
Despite entering the fight as a firm favorite and dominating the opening round, McGregor was submitted by Diaz in the second stanza at UFC 196.
A few months later, ‘Mystic Mac’ got his rematch with Diaz at UFC 202, but he seemed to struggle with the weight again when he secured a majority decision over the man who has become one of his biggest rivals.
After settling the score with Diaz for the time being, McGregor dropped back to lightweight and continued the achievements of his career to dethrone 155-pound champion Eddie Alvarez.
However, a lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather derailed his UFC career and McGregor has never looked the same since. The only victory he has since 2016 is that of Donald Cerrone at the welterweight.
‘Cowboy’ is a UFC legend, but by the time he met McGregor in 2020, he was way past his best and was knocked out in the first round of what turned out to be a mismatch.
When the former featherweight and lightweight champion moves up to welterweight, he will face much stronger competition on his way to the title.
The current scene
Edwards is currently the UFC Welterweight Champion thanks to arguably the most significant knockout in MMA history against Kamaru Usman on UFC 278 in August.
After taking a nine-fight win after losing to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in 2015, Edwards finally got a well-deserved title shot at UFC 278.
‘Rocky’ showed his wrestling, which has been a problem for McGregor in the past, by becoming the first person to ever record a UFC takedown against Usman, whom he managed to dominate on the floor in the first round.
As the fight progressed, Edwards started to struggle, but he always remained dangerous and executed a perfect head kick to win the title with seconds left in Salt Lake City.
The 6ft Jamaican-born British fighter would be a tough opponent for McGregor, with whom he shares the same management team, but he is not unbeatable.
Nate Diaz was about to knock out Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021 and McGregor has a win over the Stockton, California native, who has just left MMA’s main promotion after 15 years.
After defending the 170-pound title five times and becoming the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Usman gets an immediate rematch against Edwards.
Having handled his first UFC defeat well, the 35-year-old will recover for the remainder of 2022 before traveling to the UK next year to fight the second British champion in corporate history.
Despite suffering a defeat earlier this year, Usman remains, in the eyes of many, the best welterweight in the world and could hold onto the title again by the time McGregor is a real contender.
The Nigerian-American has a stacked resume with wins over the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.
For the most part, he was dominant against Edwards in their rematch and well on his way to winning a decision before disaster struck and he was cold.
Like Edwards, Usman is six feet and well versed in wrestling, which makes him a nightmare match-up for McGregor, who is only 5ft 9 inches and was previously checked on the floor by featherweight Chad Mendes.
He is out, however, and as one of the best punchers in MMA history, McGregor is sure to find Usman’s chin if he can recapture the title in 2023.
While the top two guys are real tests for McGregor, he first faces the arduous task of getting through other welterweight contenders who are all elite fighters and taller than him.
The other contenders
Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington are probably the best of the rest at the moment at 170lbs. They are both naturally wrestlers, but can also get it mixed up on the feet.
Chimaev may not be a problem for long as he could be moving up to middleweight soon after severely missing the welterweight limit for UFC 279 last month.
However, if he chooses to stay, ‘Borz’ would be a lucrative fight for McGregor, but it would be one that the former twoweight champion would have virtually no chance of winning in the eyes of many MMA fans.
The current dark horses in the division are Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. They are not expected to win the title anytime soon, but can easily handle ‘Notorious’ under the right conditions.
Burns, a submission specialist, will be sure to become the fifth person to subdue McGregor and Mohammed will see his chances of using his wrestling to dominate the Irishman on the mat.
Finally, Shavkat Rakhmonov looks like one to watch at 170lbs.
The 27-year-old Kazakh fighter ran through his opponents and has shown an innate ability to combine different disciplines to become one of the brightest prospects in the UFC.
Fortunately for McGregor, the 16-0 prospect doesn’t yet have the appeal to justify a match-up with the biggest star the sport has ever known. However, that could soon change as he takes on longtime contender Geoff Neal in January.
It looks like whoever McGregor faces on his return to welterweight he hasn’t done his job yet and it would be one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time if he manages to claim a third UFC title.
