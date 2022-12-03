The feud between Matt Hancock & Dominic Cummings

<!–

Matt Hancock has revealed details of his extraordinary feud with Dominic Cummings – accusing the former No. 10 adviser of “utter idiocy” in the early days of the pandemic.

The former health secretary went public with a series of scorching accusations, portraying Boris Johnson’s ex-chief of staff as a threat who used petty tactics to frustrate Covid efforts.

In his pandemic diaries, serialized on Mail+ from today and in tomorrow’s Daily Mail, Mr Hancock claimed he was forced to fight hostile office briefings and power movements even as the virus threatened to overwhelm the NHS.

He says Mr Cummings had ‘complete contempt for elected politicians – including the Prime Minister’, and that it was ‘amazing that Boris is giving Cummings so much power’.

The animosity towards his former colleague runs like a thread through Mr Hancock’s diaries, right up to the shocking departure of Mr Cummings from Number 10 in November 2020.

It comes after Mr Cummings took aim at Mr Hancock in his ‘Domshells’ – his shocking claims about how the pandemic was being handled in Downing Street – in which he said the former health secretary ‘should have been sacked for at least 15 to 20 things’ before his “criminal, disgraceful behavior.”

Entering number 10 in 2019, Mr Cummings was best known for his role as the brains behind the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum and coining the slogan ‘Take Back Control’.

But after Johnson’s election, he became the most high-profile and infamous adviser since the Blair years.

Mr Hancock has reexamined Mr Cummings’ role in the early days of the pandemic, claiming his power-hungry and domineering approach hampered the government’s response.

He claimed Mr Cummings saw Covid as a ‘distraction’ from more important topics, such as the UK’s official withdrawal from the EU – even as the Chinese city of Wuhan closed in January 2020.

The No. 10 Chief of Staff “finally turned his attention to the coronavirus on February 24,” writes Mr Hancock, about a month before the UK’s first lockdown.

In what the former minister called “an act of utter idiocy,” he ordered advisers and officials to make a Zoom call at the same time as the health secretary’s daily meeting, immediately double-booking everyone.

Mr Hancock added: ‘He has made it very clear that he expects this to be the ‘decisive meeting’. He has a complete contempt for elected politicians – including the Prime Minister.’

He also pursued a ‘prolonged mission to get rid of NHS England CEO Simon Stevens’, Mr Hancock claimed, despite the fact that ‘we are about to be hit by a pandemic’.

From left to right – Lee Cain, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson, Jack Doyle, Chris Whitty and Matt Hancock

Mr Cummings was also outspoken in his criticism of Mr Hancock, accusing him of moving Covid-positive patients from hospitals to care homes, resulting in thousands of deaths.

At a select committee hearing last year, Mr Cummings said tens of thousands of people died needlessly due to mistakes by leaders and officials.

He told MPs that Mr Hancock lied in meetings and used chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical adviser Chris Whitty as a ‘shield’ for government failure in the televised press conferences.

Mr Cummings received national outcry when he broke lockdown rules by traveling from London to County Durham with his wife and child when he had Covid.

He was forced to hold a humiliating press conference in the Downing Street Rose Garden when he unsuccessfully tried to fend off hurtful questions from the media.

He then claimed to have driven his family 30 miles to the Barnard Castle beauty spot to check his eyesight.