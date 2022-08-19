The Fed stares down markets

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Decoupling the Fed Markets

Here are some excerpts from Federal Reserve officials’ speeches yesterday.

Hard to shout much louder than this:

[St Louis Fed president James] bullard said he’s not ready to say inflation has peaked, and it remains important for the Fed to get its target rate between 3.75 percent and 4 percent by the end of the year. . . He also said he sees an 18-month process to bring price pressures back to the Fed’s 2 percent target. ‘We urgently need to reduce inflation’ [Minneapolis Fed president Neel] Kashkari said . . . “We need to get demand down” by raising interest rates. Economic fundamentals are strong, he said, but whether the Fed can cut inflation without sending the economy into recession “I don’t know.” [Kansas City Fed president Esther] George saidthe pace and eventual level of future rate hikes remained a matter of debate. “To know where that stopping point is . . . we will have to be completely convinced that [inflation] the number is decreasing.”

The Fed is loudly and repeatedly insisting that raising interest rates is serious. Markets, as we have discussed before, and has been widely noticed don’t buy it.

Why the connection? I can think of three possible reasons:

Markets are optimistic about inflation. They think it will moderate soon enough for the Fed to cut interest rates. Unhedged disagrees, but you can find smart people like those at the Institute of International Finance Robin Brooks or Marko Kolanovic of JPMorgan advocating this case. Markets don’t believe in the Fed’s efforts to fight inflation. They think a weakening economy will force the Fed to cut interest rates, even if price pressures remain high. Market prices for some reason do not reflect a fundamental view of the economy. I have no idea how to estimate the probability of this. But for what it’s worth, the FT reported yesterday that technical factors, such as hedge funds closing short positions, have caused the recent stock rally.

Whatever the reason, former Fed Vice-Chairman Bill Dudley argues in a opinion piece yesterday that the disbelief of the markets is hurting the policy-making of the US central bank. It will ease financial conditions the moment the Fed wants them to be tighter. Dudley wants Chairman Jay Powell, who will speak publicly next Friday, to ram his message through Mr. Market’s thick skull:

Powell needs to make sure that the markets get the idea that the Fed will soon be done with tightening monetary policy. Many investors seem to have come to this conclusion, based in part on Powell’s statement in July that future rate hikes will be data dependent, reiterating his [insistence that the Fed is projecting] a peak that is significantly higher than what the financial markets expected. . . Powell should make it clear that even if the Fed turns to smaller rate hikes in the coming months, that doesn’t necessarily indicate a lower peak. . . Many see his warning as mere rhetoric, designed to keep inflation expectations low. They think that if the economy slows, unemployment rises and inflation falls, the Fed will cut interest rates long before the 2 percent target is reached.

Dudley’s point is about messages. And yes, if the markets think the Fed’s anti-inflation promise is suspicious (reason 2), talk a little louder – maybe a Bank of England Stylepromising to prioritize inflation over growth – could scare them.

But if the markets instead think inflation is about to slow down (reason 1), what can Powell say to dispel that? The Fed has no more insight into where the economy is headed than investors. And if the markets are right, it’s hard to believe that the central bank would raise interest rates in an economy that is slowing rapidly as inflation rates fall. That’s the Fed’s commitment to being data dependent: it’s also true on the way down.

Readers respond to credit risk

Wednesday’s newsletter made it clear that how scary credit risk looks depends on where you think interest rates are going. A number of readers signed up to record their thoughts.

Pascal Blanqué of the Amundi Institute listed a few reasons to be optimistic about corporate credit:

Defaults were, after all, rather muted in the 1970s. Companies reimburse in nominal terms. Real interest rates are still low. This happens when you aim for nominal growth with low real interest rates. Buy time.

Inflation helps debtors, and that is no less true for corporate debtors. But there is a more pessimistic view: inflation will prevent central banks from intervening when the credit cycle turns.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank makes up for this argument (thanks to Dec Mullarkey of SLC Management for submitting). Reid argues that structurally higher inflation will limit how much loose monetary policy is possible. If there is a recession in the US at the end of 2023, there is a good chance that Congress will be controlled by Republicans, which will also limit fiscal policy. A recession plus little policy support causes a large increase in payment defaults:

This view, of course, depends on the Fed sitting back and watching it happen. Would it do that? Mullarkey adds:

I think sensitivities will remain around the risk of financial contagion and job disruption when recessions hit. Therefore, a certain version of stewardship will continue. However, if persistent inflation neutralizes central bank flexibility, high real rates are likely to prevail and push up average default rates.

In the end, it’s all about inflation.

A good read

