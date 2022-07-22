The Fed must emulate the tactics of Volcker’s fight against inflation

The writer is a former president of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and a senior fellow at the Center for Financial Stability

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has expressed deep admiration for Paul Volcker, his legendary predecessor who beat the high inflation that plagued the US economy from 1965 to 1982.

Then, as now, Volcker battled more than a decade of loose monetary policy, combined with supply shocks from geopolitical turmoil. But while praising the man, Powell deviates from Volcker’s methods. This may be why inflation continues to accelerate, now above 9 percent in the US and spreading rapidly around the world.

While Volcker fought inflation by curbing money supply growth, Powell’s preferred approach is aggressive rate hikes. He also seems ready to cut rates if we hit a recession. The recent rally on bonds and the Fed’s own bank stress tests support this view. But Volcker had to keep monetary policy tight during two recessions to eventually beat inflation. If he wants to contain inflation expectations, Powell must make a strong statement that he is willing to do the same.

Every year, the Fed stress-tests the country’s largest banks to determine their resilience to adverse economic conditions. The most severe scenario the Fed has tested this year assumed a deep recession that would see consumer prices fall from 8.25 percent to 1.25 percent and short-term interest rates fall to zero.

But the Fed hasn’t tried the scenario that worries many experts the most: The economy plunges into a deep recession, but consumer prices and interest rates remain high. This was exactly the real-life “stagflation” scenario that Volcker faced when he became chairman of the Fed in 1979 and something we should all be thinking about right now.

Volcker kept monetary policy tight through the recessions of 1980 and 1981-82, despite populist uprising, bipartisan demands for his resignation, even a public appeal by the US Treasury Secretary to facilitate the money supply, which he famously dismissed as an “unusual statement”. During this time, unemployment rose to double digits, but it held out until inflation finally fell, from more than 14.8 percent in 1980 to less than 5 percent in late 1982.

His predecessors had pursued a ‘stop and go’ policy, continually raising rates when unemployment fell and lowering them again when unemployment levels rose. This had damaged the credibility of the Fed, slammed markets and further entrenched inflation in the economy. Volcker wisely and bravely refused to return to that tactic.

Given this history, it would be folly for Powell and the Fed to embrace “stop and go” again today. They should also follow Volcker’s lead by restricting the money supply. Too much money chasing too few goods and services is at the heart of this and every other inflation moment.

Unfortunately, while the Fed started raising interest rates in March, it waited until June 1 to take excess money out of the system. It announced it would shrink its $8.4 trillion domestic portfolio by up to $47.5 billion each month, but by July 13, it had only fallen by about $28 billion.

Both Powell’s approach to raising interest rates and Volcker’s approach to curbing the money supply led to tighter monetary conditions. But the current approach involves the Fed, not the markets. The Fed sets rates and judges the size and pace of the hikes. It then implements its policy by raising the interest rate it pays major financial institutions to keep their money with the central bank instead of lending it.

For banks, this means higher rates on their Fed reserve accounts. For other financial intermediaries, such as money market funds, this means higher rates on certain short-term Treasury transactions called “reverse repos.” These institutions will be reluctant to lend unless their expected return is higher than the risk-free rate they get from the Fed. The Fed’s bill for this rate is high and growing. At the end of June, reverse repo balances paid a rate of 1.55 percent, while reserve balances paid 1.65 percent. (If only we could get all those rates into our bank accounts).

To take money out of the system, on the other hand, the Fed simply sells some of its securities or lets them expire without reinvesting the proceeds. This leads to higher rates as retail investors become more dominant in markets from which the Fed is withdrawing. Importantly, the markets, not the government, are driving the rate hikes. This avoids the inappropriate appearance and excessive cost of the Fed essentially paying institutions not to lend.

For many years, the Fed has unwisely paid little attention to the vast amount of money its accommodative policies have created. It must now follow Volcker’s lead and attack the excess money supply head-on. It should replace the shock and awe of large interest rate hikes with new money supply targets, and aggressively shrink its portfolio, selling securities at a loss if necessary.

It should also conduct new stress tests to assure the public that banks can withstand severe stagflation. We are fortunate that Powell is a brave leader – now he must also reflect Volcker’s strategic prowess.