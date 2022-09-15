The Fed must avoid Volcker’s mistake on inflation

The writer is the Alfred Lerner Professor of Banking and Financial Institutions at Columbia Business School and is a former governor of the Federal Reserve

Paul Volcker is considered a GOAT central banker (the greatest of all time) because he and the US Federal Reserve broke through inflation in the early 1980s.

Less discussed, however, is the serious policy mistake the Volcker Fed made in 1980. The result was an extended period of high inflation that required an even tighter monetary policy, which subsequently resulted in the worst US recession since World War II. until that time.

There are many parallels between the current state of Jay Powell’s Fed and what happened then. So it is imperative that we learn from history to avoid repeating the mistake.

By the time Volcker became chairman of the Fed in July 1979, the central bank’s credibility on inflation had been shattered by the disastrous policies of its previous presidents, Arthur Burns and G William Miller, which saw inflation cut in October. increased to more than 12 percent. 1979.

During a surprising press conference on October 6, 1979, Volcker . said announced that the Fed would allow the Federal Funds benchmark rate to “fluctuate over a wider range.” The Federal Funds interest rate rose to more than 17 percent in April 1980.

Pressure on the Fed to reverse these rate hikes began to mount, with farmers blocking the Fed’s Washington headquarters with their tractors and car dealerships Sending car keys in little coffins to the Fed. Politicians from both parties then piled up and strongly urged the Fed to cut interest rates.

When unemployment rose by more than one percentage point to more than 7 percent in May after the start of a recession, the Fed decided to change course and cut the federal fund rate sharply by more than 7 percentage points. This measure was taken despite inflation peaking at 14.7 percent in April. The Fed had blinked, and Volcker’s credibility as an inflation fighter was dented. Inflation expectations remained stubbornly high and actual inflation remained above 12 percent until the end of 1980.

When the recession ended in July 1980, the Fed resumed its fight against inflation and began raising Federal Funds interest rates again. But this time, to restore credibility, the Fed had to raise the Federal Fund Rate to a crushing level of nearly 20 percent by the middle of 1981. Volcker finally had the courage to use the baseball bat to beat the economy and beat inflation. The ensuing recession that began in July 1981 became the worst downturn since World War II. Only after the economy was nipped in the bud and the Federal Funds interest rate was kept close to 15 percent until mid-1982, inflation expectations and the rate of inflation began to decline steadily, but slowly, to about the 3 percent level in 1983.

This overview of history tells us that the loss of credibility from the policy rollback before the inflation task was completed required much higher interest rates and much higher costs to the economy from lost production and high unemployment than if the Volcker Fed were at its guns. stayed.

There are many parallels to what happened in the 1979-82 period with what the Fed is dealing with now. The Fed’s credibility in controlling inflation has been weakened by its policy flaws – abandoning a preventive policy to contain inflation in 2021 and failing to implement a new strategic framework targeting an average inflation rate by the end of 2020 .

The Fed has now turned the right course and has been raising Federal Funds rates at the fastest rate for over 40 years. The Fed’s loss of credibility will, I believe, lead to interest rates raising far more than the Fed’s projections or market forecasts suggest. The chances of a soft landing are therefore quite slim and a recession is becoming increasingly likely.

So far, the rhetoric from Powell and his colleagues has been encouraging, with most of them saying a recession won’t stop them from keeping interest rates high until inflation moves back toward the 2 percent inflation target. However, it is easy to take this position when the economy is doing well and when political pressure to cut interest rates remains subdued. This is likely to change when workers can’t find jobs and interest rates on mortgages and auto loans rise even further.

When the going gets tough, the Powell Fed must stick with a plan to keep interest rates high long enough to meet their inflation targets. It needs to keep raising rates to uncomfortable levels and keep them there. The mistake the Volcker Fed made in 1980 must not be repeated.