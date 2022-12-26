The father of the student murdered in Idaho believes that the police will find the killer who “made a mistake at the scene of the crime”

The father of one of the slain Idaho students believes police will find the killer who “made a mistake at the crime scene” and said the lead investigator gives him daily updates.

Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20, were stabbed to death in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. more than a month ago.

Grieving father Ben Mogen has said he is confident the student’s killer will be found as he continues to deal with the unbearable loss of his 21-year-old daughter Maddie.

The feelings of hope come six weeks after the November 13 killings, fueling frustration among grieving families desperate to find out what happened to their loved ones.

“I’ve known from the beginning that people don’t get away with murder these days,” Mogen told the Spokesperson-Review.

“There are just too many things you can get caught up in, like DNA and videos everywhere. This is not something that people get away with, that goes unresolved.

Although Mogen is convinced that the killer, who is still on the run, will be brought to justice, he remains frustrated by how little is still known, six weeks later.

“There were so many questions that I thought would be answered, and we’re still waiting,” he said.

Mogen said investigators have been in contact with him every day to provide updates. If he goes several days without answering his calls, the lead investigator will call his family to check on him, he said.

State investigators have been receiving outside help, including the FBI, which Mogen believes is plenty of resources to crack the case.

“I have to know that they know what they’re doing, and if they don’t, then they know someone who does,” he said.

A devastated Mogen felt the intensity of losing his daughter on Christmas Day, as he prepared to celebrate the holiday without the 21-year-old.

On the day of his daughter’s vigil, Mogen said, investigators spent three hours talking with him. He expressed his gratitude for all they have done so far.

He said the frequent updates are something he particularly appreciates, with all the online speculation, gossip and misinformation that has surfaced that he says is “hurtful.”

“It’s hard for me to read all these articles,” Mogen said.

“I can get all my news about it directly from there (investigators), and I don’t have to try to slog through all this misinformation.”

However, open communication appears not to be the case for all families, some of whom claim to have learned information about the case through the news.

They are sleepless nights. She feels sick to her stomach. She’s just being left in the dark,” Kristi Goncalves, the mother of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview with NBC TODAY show.

Goncalves recounted the day he found out something had happened to his daughter.

“We were hanging around for hours without knowing what was going on, what happened,” he explained.

“We found out from the people who called us. And the sheriff showed up about three hours later.

Shanon Gray, a lawyer for Goncalves, met with the Moscow Police Department and said investigators have been miscommunicating with the families.

“Families should never get information from a press release or an interview,” Gray said. CNN.

Kristi and Steven Goncalves fear they could lose vital evidence as the time since their daughter’s death surpasses the one-month mark.

Kaylee and Madison were found on the top floor of their Moscow, Idaho, home. College lovers Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found in a second-floor bedroom while survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor.

They should find that information ahead of time.

Goncalves described learning of police interest in a white Hyundai sedan seen in the area around the time of the murders not from investigators, but from reading about it in a press release sent to him by someone else.

‘My first thought started to be like, how long have they had this information? Where do they get this information? Was it in a chamber? Goncalves said.

Goncalves said her family learned the graphic details of their daughter’s autopsy when a woman from the coroner’s office called and asked her 17-year-old daughter if she wanted to know the findings.

Retired Moscow police captain Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, said the Idaho killer likely knew at least one victim and may have been motivated by revenge.

‘She asked, are you sure you want to know this? And my daughter, thinking that she was doing it for whatever reason, she said that she was. And she proceeded to tell him.

The murders of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Chapin, in the early hours of November 13 have rocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which hasn’t recorded a murder since 2015.

No suspects have yet been detained, and the Moscow Police Department has faced scrutiny as it continues to hide details about the case, sparking rampant speculation online.

Authorities have insisted the fatal attack was ‘targeted’ and in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, former Moscow police captain Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, suggested the killer may have sought revenge.

The retired Moscow police captain, who spent 20 years investigating every local homicide in Idaho, said the perpetrator responsible for the killings likely knew at least one of the victims.

“At some point, something bad happened, something that upset someone enough to go after these people.”

He admitted that he does not know who the target was, stating that as many as the four students could have been targeted or just one, with the others serving as collateral damage.

“Why they were attacked, nobody knows yet,” he added. That means decrypting all the digital data that [police are] it will have to happen.

‘You have 20 people looking at tens of thousands of pieces of information. That will get you somewhere. But it’s going to take time,’ he said.

Kwaitkowski’s comments come amid police uncertainty about whether or not the victims were attacked.

Officials said they initially believed the attack was untargeted, but weeks later retracted their statement in one of many contradictions that have left the public and families of victims frustrated by the investigation.

Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, has since publicly expressed his anger at the botched police investigation into the gruesome murder of his daughter, who was revealed to have suffered “significantly more brutal” injuries than her three friends.