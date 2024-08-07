The family of the 28-year-old bride-to-be, who died when her motorcycle crashed into a car, is paying tribute to her as a young woman who was “filled to the brim with dreams” and “had a smile that could light up even the darkest of nights”.

The family of a bride-to-be who died when her motorbike crashed into a car have paid tribute to a lady who was “filled to the brim with dreams”.

Shelby Smith, 28, was riding her Kawasaki ZR motorcycle when it collided with a Volvo C70 on the B4014 between Tetbury and Malmesbury in south-west England.

The engaged Mrs Smith, from Swindon, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5.30pm on July 31.

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Infirmary where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

In an emotional tribute, Ms Smith’s family remembered a lady who “had a smile that could brighten even the darkest of nights”.

They said: ‘Shelby was tragically taken from us when she was just 28 years old.

‘She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, fiancée and friend and she was vibrant, full of life, love and laughter.

‘Shelby was fiercely protective of her loved ones and was filled with dreams of continued adventure and travel.

‘She had a smile that could light up even the darkest of nights and a laugh so incredibly contagious that you couldn’t help but laugh with her.

‘Her independence and bravery in all she did and still wanted to achieve will live on through those closest to her. She was taken from us too soon and we will miss her dearly, think of her every day and always love her.

‘We would like to thank everyone who has said kind words of support and placed flowers in memory.

‘We ask that our family and those closest to Shelby be given privacy and respect as we process the immeasurable grief we feel at the loss of a loved one brighter than the sun.’