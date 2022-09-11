The Fabelmans FIRST LOOK: Trailer of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie released

<!–

Universal bosses have released the trailer and a first look at The Fabelmans just hours after the film had its world premiere on Sunday on day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The trailer opens with the words ‘movies are dreams you never forget’, spoken by Michelle Williams’ character Mitzi Fabelman to her young, aspiring filmmaker son Sammy.

A nostalgic look at their life in the 1960s follows as Sammy’s fascination and passion for cinematography unfolds on screen.

First look: A trailer and first image for The Fabelmans were released after the film had its world premiere on Sunday on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival 2022

As an older teen, Sammy, played by newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, is seen pursuing his dream of becoming a successful filmmaker as his family struggles through life.

The semi-autobiographical film, directed by Steven Spielberg, is based on Steven’s own parents and their eventual divorce.

After showing at the Toronto International Film Festival, Steven said of the film according to: The Hollywood Reporter: ‘This film is a way to bring my mother and father back.

Dream Big: The trailer opens with the words ‘movies are dreams you never forget’, spoken by Michelle Williams’ character Mitzi Fabelman to her young, aspiring filmmaker son Sammy (pictured)

Pursuit: As an older teen, you see Sammy, played by newcomer Gabriel LaBelle (pictured), navigating the pursuit of his dream of becoming a successful filmmaker

“And it also brought my sisters closer to me than I ever thought possible. That was worth making the film for.’

The director’s mother, Leah, died in 2017 at the age of 97, while his father died in 2020 at the age of 103.

The log line for the film reads: “Growing up in post-World War II Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of movies can help him see the truth.”

Telling the story: The film stars four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams (pictured right) as Sammy’s artistic mother, Mitzi

All Stars: Paul Dano stars as Sammy’s successful scientific father, Burt (pictured left)

Building him up: The family supports Sammy’s dream of becoming a filmmaker, despite experiencing life’s problems herself

It was written by Steven and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner.

The film is produced by three-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven and Tony.

In the film, Gabriel plays 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy, four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams as his artistic mother, Mitzi, Paul Dano as his successful scientific father, Burt, Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend and honorary -“uncle” of the Fabelman children, and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch as Mitzi’s uncle Boris.

The cast includes Oscar nominee Jeannie Berlin as Sammy’s paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman, Julia Butters as Sammy’s sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett as Sammy’s maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut and Keeley Karsten as Sammy’s sister Natalie.

The Fabelmans hits theaters in the UK and Ireland from January 27, 2023.