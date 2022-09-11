The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg joins stars for film’s world premiere at TIFF

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is one of the films that will have its world premiere on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Directed by Spielberg from a script he co-wrote with Tony Kushner, the acclaimed filmmaker was on hand with wife Kate Capshaw to set up the red carpet for the debut at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

The main cast was also all there to celebrate the premiere, including Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel La Belle.

Iconic: Steven Spielberg joined many of the stars, including lead actress Michelle Williams, for the world premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday

Spielberg, 75, stepped out in front of the sea of ​​photographers in a gray three-piece suit that he paired with brown leather shoes.

After taking a few solo poses, he let his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, join him for a while.

Enjoying the happy moment, Capshaw, 68, was all smiles in a black suit with a pink shirt that came competing with a bow along the neckline.

On October 12, the couple will soon celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary.

Sweet: The acclaimed filmmaker also shared the red carpet spotlight with wife Kate Capshaw, who was decked out in a black suit with a pink shirt

Family Affair: Michelle Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman, Sammy’s mother and an accomplished pianist

Williams, 42, showed off her impeccable fashion sense decked out in a black and white one-shoulder dress

The full-length design felt loose on her toned figure and came complete with just one black sleeve on her right arm, leaving the other arm bare.

On this evening, the lead actress has styled her signature blonde locks short with a part on the left.

Dano, 38, chooses a classic black suit with a white shirt, black tie and matching shoes.

Main cast: Paul Dano plays Sammy’s father, Burt Fabelman, who works as a computer engineer

On point; Paul Dano went for a classic black suit, while Seth Rogen went for an old school look in a gray double breasted suit

Rogen, 40, opted for an old-fashioned vibe and went with a gray double-breasted suit and black dress shoes.

The This Is The End director had his normally dark brown hair dyed blonde and cut into a cropped haircut.

Rogen was eventually joined on the red carpet by his wife of nearly 11, Lauren Miller, who looked stunning in a shimmery black plunge dress with matching open-toe heels.

LaBelle, 19, showed his fashion sense in a shiny charcoal gray suit with a white button-down shirt and black dress shoes.

Couples night: Rogen shared the red carpet spotlight with wife Lauren Miller, 40

Leggy: Chloe East, 21, showed off her gams in this unique mini dress

Many of the other cast members who premiered were Julia Butter, 13, who is best known for her immersive scenes in Quintin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019).

The child actress, who now looks more mature, went with an all-black ensemble and black heels.

Other cast members who did a few poses on the red carpet included Chloe East, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch.

The film is a semi-autobiography starring LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, a young ambitious filmmaker based on Spielberg himself.

Rising star: Julia Butters, 13, looked red carpet in a black ensemble

Chic: Keeley Karsten opted for a soft yellow, shoulderless dress

Growing up in post-World War II Arizona, aged seven to eighteen, young Sammy discovers a shattering family secret and then moves on to explore how the power of movies can help him see the truth.

With LaBelle, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman, Sammy’s mother and an accomplished pianist; Dano plays Sammy’s father, Burt Fabelman, who works as a computer engineer; and Rogen plays Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend and colleague, who becomes a surrogate atom for Sammy.

The cast will be joined by Alina Brace, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Judd Hirsch, Oakes Fegley, Gabriel Bateman, Nicolas Cantu, Sam Rechner, Isabelle Kusman and Jonathan Hadary.

The Fabelmans is scheduled for a limited theatrical release by Universal Pictures in the US on November 11, before expanding on November 23.