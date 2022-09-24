WhatsNew2Day
The FA are set to meet with England players’ families at Wembley to brief them on safety in Qatar

Sports
By Merry
FA to meet England players’ families at Wembley to brief them on safety and culture in Qatar ahead of World Cup to avoid offending locals… with loved ones set to decide whether to travel

By Sami Mokbel for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 22:35, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 22:35, 24 September 2022

The families of England footballers will meet at Wembley tomorrow for a briefing with the Football Association ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The meeting is likely to influence a number of family members’ decisions on whether to travel to the Islamic country for the tournament in November.

The talks are scheduled to take place ahead of tomorrow’s match against Germany, where families are expected to be briefed on safety and culture.

Information will be provided on local etiquette as the FA seeks to ensure those traveling to Qatar do not offend the hosts by inappropriate behaviour. For example, family members will likely be told how to dress appropriately and greet strangers.

Jordan Henderson (right) is confident that people will be safe when they travel to Qatar
The FA will also provide information on security measures. Safety is particularly important after recent dangerous incidents involving families of England players. Some were caught up in the violence at England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy last summer, and the families of Liverpool players witnessed damaging incidents at the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May.

Earlier this week, England vice-captain Jordan Henderson said: ‘My dad said after the Champions League final that he was done. When it comes to the World Cup there are many security elements [to consider] and there are other things going on in Qatar that I’m sure will make people safer.

“But when you’ve had those experiences, sometimes you think, ‘Is it worth the risk?’

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has also revealed that his family have stopped going to away games because of abuse.

Eric Dier has revealed that his family stopped coming to away games because of the abuse they received
