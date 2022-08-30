The eye-popping numbers underpinning Biden’s multibillion dollar debt write off

By: James Reinl, Social Affairs Correspondent for DailyMail.com

DailyMail.com spoke with former students in the US about Biden’s plan to cancel loans for millions of debt-ridden former college students, which could amount to as much as $600 billion.

They include a 37-year-old Californian who worked at a car rental company while his classmates were out partying, and a New York mother of three who cleaned out rooms to feed her children while in college and spent 12 years paying back a loan from New York. $80,000.

A Georgia mother of two, meanwhile, served in the U.S. military to earn a government-funded education. She called the write-off a betrayal of American values ​​and akin to the Soviet-style welfare her immigrant parents fled in the 1970s.

Still, others supported the debt cancellation. A self-made tech entrepreneur from rural Oregon said it would help them take risks and give back to the economy at large.

Toiled at car rental company while classmates partied

Davidson Scott Dorgan, 37, a business economics graduate from California, holds his degree. Classmates partied in Santa Barbara while Dorgan worked overnight at a rental car company

Davidson Scott Dorgan, 37, graduate of business economics, borrowed $5,000 to study business administration at the University of California, Santa Barbara, aided by a Pell Grant. While his classmates partied all night, Dorgan worked late shifts at a car rental company so he wouldn’t be saddled with debt after graduation. He got a job and paid off those loans quickly, worked for an air logistics company in Monrovia, California, and is now a married father of two homeowners.

I was dead tired. I worked the late shift until 10 or 11 a.m., closing the rental desk at the Santa Barbara airport. Working through two years of school and summer, missing out on a lot of fun, life and parties. I was just trying to do the responsible thing and get my career going.

Apparently I should have just taken out another $20,000 in loans, not work, party and have fun.

Over the years, I’ve even advised people to pay back their student loans, saying that the government would never step in to cover them. I was wrong there. That’s the problem with Biden’s decision. It doesn’t just reward irresponsible behavior and people who don’t pay their debts. It’s that it changes the whole calculus. Should we save money to send our kids to college? What advice should I give them about paying off student loans they take out?

Tuition earned with six years of U.S. military service

Marianna Davidovich, 48, left with her children and parents. She served in the United States military and earned the right to a government-funded education. Debt cancellation is at odds with its work ethic in Eastern Europe

Marianna Davidovich, 48, from an enterprising Ukrainian immigrant family, completed high school in Florida and spent six years in the U.S. military language program. The government funded her online degree, a distance MBA from Aspen University in Colorado. Still, college was a struggle for a single mother of two, but it paid off, and she’s now a powerful communications officer at the Foundation for Economic Education, a think tank, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

We have a strict motto in my family. We owe people nothing. We don’t take out loans and we live far below our means. This student debt forgiveness situation is completely retarded. This is not what this country is built on, not these principles.

The message it sends to young people is, ‘Don’t worry, take out all the loans you want, you will be forgiven. Biden will take care of you.” I try to teach my own children and the children of others what it means to work hard and reap the rewards.

This country turns into what my parents ran from in the former Soviet Union, a welfare state with long lines of people waiting for handouts and stamps.

Tech Leader Doesn’t Begrudge Freeing Others From Debt

Technology expert Matt Wallaert, 40, worked 80-hour weeks to pay off his student debt, but doesn’t complain that others are being bailed out by the government

Matt Wallaert, 40, of a working-class family in rural Oregon, borrowed $30,000 to study social psychology at Swarthmore College, a private liberal arts institute in Pennsylvania. After graduating in 2004, he paid off his debt within 18 months by working 80-hour weeks in two jobs, one on the university’s IT help desk. He got into technology startups, founded the behavioral science consultancy BeSci.io and is now a millionaire, entrepreneur, author and public speaker in San Diego, California, where he co-parents his seven-year-old son.

I graduated in just three years and took classes in the summer, because it was expensive, and I was worried about debt. I did my best to pay it back, took every job I could and spent as little as possible. It was not a nice year.

You might think I’m the prototypical person who feels, ‘I did it, someone else can do it’. But that’s to misunderstand the crippling emotional burden of debt.

I think debt relief is an excellent use of public money. It will help people free themselves from a burden that occupies them all day, every day, for 30 to 40 years of their lives. I love that it will have a disproportionate effect on black Americans and others. We need people who can take risks to grow this country’s economic potential, and they can’t do that if they are massively indebted.

Single mom cleaned college dorms to feed her kids

Lissa Pettenati, 64, mother of three and science teacher in New Jersey, cleaned dormitories to earn money during her master’s degree to feed and clothe her three children

Lissa Pettenatic, 64, a mother of three and a New York state physics teacher, borrowed $80,000 in the mid-1990s to earn the master’s degree she needed to teach in the state of St. Bonaventure University. During the two-year course, she cleaned other students’ dormitories to pay the rent and feed her three young children. She returned to teaching after graduation and paid off her debt within 12 years, despite only earning a base salary of about $40,000 a year. Her children are now in their thirties and she teaches in New Jersey.

I’m furious about it. I had to pay it, and I paid it back. Now I’m a senior, and I’ll have to pay for someone else’s degrees when they probably went to private schools. This just makes me sick

Instead of paying off that debt for all those years, I could have saved that money for my own kids to go to college.

Biden gives away money. Where do these millions and trillions of dollars come from, and who is ultimately going to pay for it? This kind of debt will have consequences for my grandchildren, all that money that is given away. I now live on a farm in New Jersey, and I’m ready for when the depression hits.