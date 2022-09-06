The expensive suburbs where house prices are falling very sharply as interest rates rise

Affluent suburbs near the beach and sea-changing areas suffer the sharpest declines in house prices as interest rates continue to rise.

National property prices are already plunging at their strongest pace since 1983, with the Reserve Bank of Australia raising interest rates by another 0.5 percentage point on Tuesday.

That takes the cash interest rate to its seven-year high of 2.35 percent — up from the existing six-year high of 1.85 percent — and will add $173 to monthly mortgage payments on an average loan of $600,000.

The more expensive ZIP codes are more sensitive to cash interest rate hikes, with the RBA raising rates as early as May, June, July and August and now in September — the fastest pace since 1994.

Average home prices on Sydney’s northern beaches fell 4.3 percent in August to $2,385,114, CoreLogic data shows.

Where house prices plummet as rates rise RICHMOND-TWEED, NSW: 5.5% down to $963,737 SYDNEY NORTHERN BEACHES: Down 4.3 percent to $2,385,118 WARRNAMBOL, VICTORIA: Down 3.7 percent to $545,901 SYDNEY NORTH COAST: Down 3.2 percent to $2,740,933 CENTRAL COAST, NSW: Down 3.2 percent to $965,244

House prices in this area, which stretches from Manly to Palm Beach, have fallen 9.9 percent in three months.

The neighboring north coast suffered a 3.2 percent drop in August, pushing average home prices back to $2,740,933 while prices fell 7.6 percent in three months.

Marine areas just an hour’s drive from Sydney are also sinking, with the Central Coast average house price falling 3.2 percent last month and 7.5 percent in the quarter, to $965,244.

This area includes suburbs such as Gosford and Woy Woy and chic beach enclaves including Terrigal and Avoca.

NSW’s far north coast is also on the decline, with median home prices in the Richmond-Tweed region — which includes Byron Bay and Ballina — falling 5.5 percent last month to $963,737.

In three months, this area, just two hours from Brisbane, has shrunk by 8.8 percent.

It was far from the only regional coastal market to suffer as Warrnambool in southwest Victoria fell 3.7 percent to $545,901 in August.

Australia’s median home and unit price fell 1.6 percent last month – the sharpest drop since January 1983.

Someone buying a typical home, now worth $738,321, would most likely have a 20 percent down payment on a $590,657 mortgage.

But this would now be beyond the reach of a full-time employee with an average salary of $92,000.

In April, before the RBA raised interest rates for the first time since November 2010, someone making $96,300 a year could borrow $600,000, a Canstar analysis found.

That same potential borrower could now borrow as little as $500,000, with the banks having to assess whether someone is able to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.

Despite rising rates, some areas continue to defy the trend and house prices are rising at record levels.

In the north of Adelaide, average house prices rose 0.9 percent last month to $568,599, with values ​​rising 4 percent in three months.

The South Australian Outback recorded an increase of 1.8 percent in August and a quarterly increase of 3.6 percent, bringing the average home price to $252,952.

NSW’s mid-north coast also saw an increase, at least in the area from Coffs Harbor to Grafton, with median home prices rising 0.6 percent to $831,665 in August.