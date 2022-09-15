The excellent M2 MacBook Air is available for $100 off
Apple’s most popular laptop is the MacBook Air, and the latest model with its M2 processor is the laptop most people will ever need. So if you can get a deal, grab it, and we found a deal at Amazon, where it’s the Midnight or Silver MacBook Air for $100 off the regular price.
The model up for sale has 8 GB of unified memory and a 256 GB SSD, which has a regular price of $1,199. Amazon also sells the Space Gray and starlight models, but the price cut is only $50.
In our review of the MacBook Air, we said, “Unless you’re doing serious high-end video editing or other compute-intensive work all the time, you don’t need a MacBook Pro.” It has a new design over its predecessor, with a larger, brighter screen, a MagSafe power adapter, a great keyboard (with Touch ID) and trackpad, and speakers and a microphone that work well for a laptop of this size.
Our only complaint is the FaceTime camera, but that’s not unique to the MacBook Air: Apple needs to improve all of its FaceTime cameras on all of its Macs.