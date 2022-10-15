The Everest: Stars lead the stunning celebrity arrivals at the 2022 race day

<!–

The stars stepped out in style for The Everest at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday.

White seemed to be the dress color of choice as major TV personalities arrived for the sunny race day.

Model Simone Holtznagel, 29, led the pack in a stunning white dress accompanied by white gloves.

Her broad-brimmed hat shaded her shoulders and was accompanied by a handbag studded with white diamonds.

Sunrise host Natalie Barr also arrived in white, opting for a conservative dress with quarter sleeves that reached down to her ankles.

The brunette was all smiles as she posed for photos and flashed her dark silver watch.

Former Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson stunned in a long-sleeved white dress paired with light blue gloves and heels.

She dressed to impress by keeping her bright red hair tied back while her elegant veil shaded her face.

Kerri-Anne Kennerly added a pop of color to her bold look, wearing a light blue dress under a holographic sequin jacket.

Her blonde hair was loosely curled and windblown under a silver feathered fascinator.

The TV personality stuck to her blue theme with a dark Chanel bag, while her nai was painted violet.

Australian Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon dazzled in an effortlessly chic blue and white strapless gown.

It comes after high-profile Everest challenger Lost And Running was scratched from the $15 million race due to lameness.

The John O’Shea-trained sprinter, who was rated as one of the biggest threats to the Nature Strip, was withdrawn from the world’s richest turf race on Saturday morning.

“A vet inspection this morning has found Lost And Running to be lame in the hind leg and unfit to start in the Everest,” a Racing NSW statement said.

Lost And Running finished fourth in the 2021 Everest and was second favourite, behind reigning Everest winner Nature Strip, to claim this year’s edition.

More on the way.