The euro’s drama is not an existential crisis

Almost everyone in the financial markets remembers 10 years ago yesterday when Mario Draghi, then president of the European Central Bank, said he would “do anything” to save the euro. Some will also recall the first time the euro plunged below parity with the dollar for the first time in December 1999, less than a year after the currency launched at a height of frothy boosterism, claiming it would soon challenge the dollar for the global supremacy.

There was great cheer on both occasions, in hindsight far more justified for one episode than the other. The ‘whatever it takes’ speech was really important to prevent the eurozone debt crisis from spiraling out of control. It led to the Outright Monetary Transactions bond-buying program, which kept sovereign spreads low even though it was never actually used.

It’s far more surreal to recall the frenzied parity festivity of 1999: currency traders’ disdain for the “toilet currency” that only fell, weeks of tension as the exchange rate hovered close to the utterly arbitrary 1:1 level, wild rumors of this or no investment bank that buys euros to keep it above par. In September 2000, when it had fallen below $0.85, the systemic problems of a weak euro worried global policymakers so much that there was coordinated intervention by the major central banks.

Two weeks ago, the euro again reached 1:1 with the dollar for the first time since the first subparity period in 2002. Last week, the ECB raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade and announced a new bond issue. purchase program, the transmission security tool.

The ECB needs all the tools it can get. It is going through an extremely difficult time, more so than the other major central banks. The energy shock of the war in Ukraine, which could multiply many fold this winter if Russia cuts off gas, is the classic stagflationary challenge that leaves monetary policymakers with no good options. Meanwhile, the recent rise in euro-zone bond spreads, particularly due to political uncertainty in Italy, continues to reflect the currency’s famously incomplete nature. Compared to its counterparts in the other major economies such as the US and Japan, the ECB operates a currency without a single bond market or a large and centralized fiscal authority.

But it’s also true that with each iteration, the evolution of euro governance becomes a little more calibrated and meticulously designed and a little less existential and jury-manipulated.

This time, the financial markets reacted with equanimity to the dollar parity breach. The truth has sunk in that large swings in the external exchange rate are not necessarily a judgment on the credibility of the currency or its policymakers. The eurozone is currently in a significantly worse economic situation than the US, and the ECB’s rate hikes have lagged those of the Federal Reserve: it is understandable that the currency would depreciate.

Movements in bond spreads among eurozone members are certainly a huge problem, especially for a large country with a sovereign debt stock the size of Italy. But while the markets are asking questions about the design of the TPI and the criteria for its use, these are technical matters that can be worked out in practice, not fundamental questions of functionality or legitimacy.

The TPI is an iteration rather than a radical deviation. Its legality will no doubt be challenged in the German constitutional court, and there are, of course, doubts within the eurozone civil service about how much it can be expected to achieve. But these differences have been calmed considerably by the huge objections of principle, particularly from the Bundesbank and the German Ministry of Finance, that the ECB encountered a decade ago when it tried to expand its toolbox. And compared to the spasms of hysteria at the time over Greece’s exit from the euro, this time there is remarkably less hyperventilating commentary about the currency’s breakup.

Let’s be clear: much more work needs to be done to give the euro a stable governance structure, including improving banking and capital markets across the eurozone and expanding the pool of safe euro-denominated assets. Until that happens, expectations from the time of the launch of the euro that it would soon challenge the dollar as a global currency will continue to prove false. The dollar’s share of international financing declined in favor of the euro after 2000 but recovered all that lost ground in 2020.

But while the potential challenges for European economies may be even greater than during the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, the ECB is in a better position to solve them. His judgment can always be criticized, but his authority is much less questionable. Ten years after Draghi’s speech, the financial markets know that the central bank will do everything it can to keep the eurozone together without having to make it explicit.

