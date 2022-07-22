The epic £28,000 PRIVATE JET tour from Italy to India that includes 22 nights in lavish hotels

It’s a Boeing 737 like no other – transporting jetsetters on a vacation like no other.

A luxurious £28,000 ($33,500) grand tour has been unveiled, transporting guests from London to India and back aboard a Boeing 737-400 converted into a lavish private jet with a cabin for all business classes.

Highlights of the trip include a private tour of Rome’s iconic Colosseum, a private tour of the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel, a game drive in search of the Bengal tiger, and 22 nights in lavish hotels, one of which has stunning views of the Taj Mahal.

Titan Travel has unveiled a stunning 22-night ‘Grand Tour’ spanning six countries, transporting guests on a Boeing 737-400 (above) converted into a lavish private jet with a cabin for all business classes

The aircraft was converted in June 2021 and has seats with a width of 21 inches and a pitch of 42 inches arranged in a two-by-two configuration with a single aisle

Sixty-one meals are included in the trip, by Titan Travel – 22 breakfasts, one brunch, 16 lunches and 22 dinners – and onboard drinks are unlimited.

The aircraft was converted in June 2021 and has seats with a width of 21 inches and a pitch of 42 inches arranged in a two-by-two single-aisle configuration.

The aircraft will have a ‘fore and aft galley with ovens to enable quality catering’ and in-flight entertainment ‘is streamed to passengers’ personal mobile devices’.

And anyone who doesn’t have one gets a tablet.

The first leg will depart from London Stansted’s private terminal on 13 September 2023, where guests will be driven in a luxury car.

The first stop on the 23-day odyssey is Rome, with a stay at the ‘beautiful’ Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, then it’s on to Tivat, a coastal town in Montenegro, with guests checking in at the Regent Porto Montenegro – a ‘ nautical chic’ hotel with the ‘wow factor’, says Titan Travel, adding that it’s ‘split into two parts by a beautiful palm-fringed pool’.

Next is Saraya Rum Camp in Wadi Rum, Jordan, where guests “sit over tea by the campfire” amid “towering rock formations.” Then there is a stay at Movenpick Resort Petra, ‘directly opposite the entrance to the Rose City of Petra’.

The five-star Oberoi Rajvilas hotel in Jaipur, India, is next. How is it going? “A lavish hotel” that is “the epitome of timeless elegance,” says Titan Travel.

The first stop on the 23-day odyssey is Rome, with a stay at the ‘beautiful’ Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel (above)

Guests on the epic journey will check in at the Movenpick Resort Petra (above), ‘directly opposite the entrance to the City of Roses of Petra’

The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra offers breathtaking views. Here, pull back the curtains in your bedroom, Titan Travel says, “and gaze at the Taj Mahal in all its glory.” This hotel is the second of two in India on the itinerary

The £28,000 ($33,500) trip includes a stay at the Samarkand Regency Amir Temur in Uzbekistan (above) – ‘the world’s only leading hotel in Central Asia’

From there, guests are taken to the forests of Ranthambore for a stay in the ‘luxury’ Sawai Vilas. Here they go on an ‘unforgettable’ tiger-spotting adventure.

Then it’s on to The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, a property with breathtaking views. Here, pull back the curtains in your bedroom, Titan Travel says, “and gaze at the Taj Mahal in all its glory.”

The last two hotels are the Samarkand Regency Amir Temur in Uzbekistan – “the world’s only leading hotel in Central Asia” – and the Ritz-Carlton, Istanbul, which offers “incredible views of the mighty Bosphorus.”

The Ritz-Carlton in Istanbul (above) is the final hotel of the tour. It offers ‘incredible views of the mighty Bosphorus’

On the last night, in Istanbul (above), guests are treated to a ‘spectacular farewell dinner’

Other highlights of the trip include an exclusive cruise ‘on the glittering Bay of Kotor’, an Arabian banquet ‘among the illuminated rock wonders of Little Petra’, a ‘gala dinner at the beautiful Samode Palace in Jaipur’, a rooftop dinner on the Registan Square in Samarkand and a ‘spectacular farewell dinner at the Sait Halim Pasha Mansion Beach in Istanbul’.

Titan Travel Managing Director Andy Squirrel said: ‘This is Titan’s most luxurious holiday yet – with a completely unique itinerary that cannot be found anywhere else.

“Flying to six countries and staying in nine incredible destinations, our jet set customers can expect exquisite hotels with captivating views.”

The tour is called Captivating Cultures: A Grand Tour from Rome to Rajasthan and can be booked by visiting www.titantravel.co.uk/privatejet or call 0808 239 2839.