The English FIRST LOOK: Emily Blunt transforms into an Aristocrat for thrilling Western

The first images of BBC’s exciting new western have been released, offering a glimpse of Emily Blunt’s transformation into a fine aristocrat.

The actress plays a lady thrown into the wild landscape of Central America in the late 1800s, who joins forces with an ex-cavalry scout to reach the new town of Hoxem, all the while embroiled in a love story and revenge. .

The series, which airs on BBC in the UK and Prime Video in the US, is written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick, who also wrote Amazon’s spy thriller The Honorable Woman.

In the images, Emily embodies the lofty Victorian Lady Cornelia Locke, a fish out of water in the rugged American West, and will face terrifying obstacles to reach her destination.

Another tense image shows Cornelia being protected by her travel companion Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) after the pair reunite for their purposeful journey.

One of the images also shows scout Whip, a man ready for action brandishing a shotgun as his mission to reach the city collides with Cornelia’s.

In May 2021, Emily was first confirmed to play alongside Chaske Spencer in The English.

The plot follows Cornelia arriving in the West – where she meets ex-cavalry scout Whipp – to exact revenge on the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death.

Cornelia and Eli soon discover a shared history that must be defeated at any cost if one of them is to survive.

The cast also includes Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom), Tom Hughes (Victoria), Stephen Rea (The Honorable Woman), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (The Witcher), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising), and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).

Speaking of collaborating with Blunt, director Blick said: “The chance to make a western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so wonderful that I still wonder if it’s one of those weird dreams we all had during the lockdown. .

“If not, an exciting, romantic, epic horse opera is coming to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Greg Brenman, CEO of Drama Republic, who will executive produce for Drama Republic with Blick and Blunt, added: “Hugo Blick has created a compelling, modern love story set against the epic landscape of a western.

‘English is a true adventure that will tell us as much about the time in which we live as the period in which it takes place.’

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, commented: I am delighted that Hugo’s wonderful scripts are finally coming to life in English.

“With a cast led by the exceptional Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, I have no doubt that this exciting and compelling story will be a treat for BBC audiences when it hits our screens.”

English will premiere in November on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.