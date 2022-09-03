The energy crisis and the massive international wealth transfer

This article is an on-site version of Martin Sandbu’s free lunch newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Thursday

The energy price shock is all that anyone can think about and swallows almost the entire political bandwidth in most countries. That is, of course, an essential part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan: to create enough political trouble in the west to distract or discourage Ukraine’s friends from supporting the country against his invasion. As I warned in my column this week, Western and especially European leaders should not let that divide-and-rule strategy work.

I noted last week that when energy production is at full capacity, the “marginal dog with the total tail is wagging” in energy pricing. (This has happened because Putin has artificially curtailed the capacity available to Europe, which at least rightly is working to reduce Russian energy sales because of its war). Simply put, prices have risen well above the costs of extraction, production and generation. The result is a massive redistribution of the economic value of energy from consumers to producers.

Most of the politics has focused on how that redistribution takes place within countries: how to support consumers, tax producers and reform pricing processes. But we also have to pay attention to the redistribution across the countries. The transfer of money from energy importers to exporters is amazing. Think Saudi Arabia: Over the past five years, exports have typically hovered around $20 billion a month. Since Putin’s massive invasion of Ukraine, value of monthly export has shot up to $40 billion.

The chart below shows the percentage changes in export and import values, and the difference between the two, for a number of other countries. The changes were measured between the last four available months (i.e. after Putin attacked Ukraine) compared to the same four months last year. The chart ranks the countries by the size of the difference between export and import growth. At the top is Norway, whose export revenues have almost doubled and imports have barely changed. At the bottom is India, whose import bill has increased by 50 percent, but whose export revenues have only increased by 15 percent. For most countries, their position clearly reflects their level of dependence on energy imports.

Aside from the sheer magnitude of these numbers, they show that economic interests are not quite aligned with the diplomatic rifts of the war itself. These formed a unified liberal-democratic world of advanced economies in support of Ukraine against Russia and its few close allies. Most emerging economies remain on the sidelines to a greater or lesser extent from the two clear sides. But within each group, the energy crisis affects countries differently.

On the Liberal Democrat side, most, but not all, are experiencing record energy prices. It is fair to describe Norway in particular as a war profiteer, raking in high prices for its oil, gas and electricity exports – to the point that some have called for its friends to supply it at below-market prices. Other traditional commodity exporters such as Canada and Australia are also doing more than fine.

Note that the US has not seen a major deterioration in its trade balance from energy price increases in the past year. That goes without saying: the country has become largely self-sufficient in this millennium of being a net energy importer. (Instead, the U.S. balance of trade took a dent in the first year or so of the pandemic, as consumers in America shifted spending from services to goods on a unique scale. As I’ve argued before, this, and not the overall excessive demand, was the main driver of global inflation before Putin’s energy games last year.)

There are also significant differences between the G20 economies outside the rich liberal democracies. Saudi Arabia and other petro-states are clear beneficiaries. But Indonesia has also seen a big jump in export revenues. (So ​​is China, but that probably has more to do with the global recovery from the pandemic than with energy trade.) Meanwhile, in addition to India, other major emerging economies, such as Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, are facing higher import bills that boost export growth. they may have had far surpasses.

To get to grips with the magnitude of these shifts, consider this: total import invoice for the energy-poor EU and Japan combined is more than $100 billion a month since Putin started his war than a year ago. On an annual basis, that’s over $1 trillion, largely due to more money being paid to exporters by energy importers.

And then there’s Russia, which, of course, has built up huge surpluses. This is due not only to high energy prices, but also to the collapse of imports. Yet it has made huge sums this year selling oil and gas to its enemies. If numbers from Russia can be trusted these days, it is trade surplus more than tripled since last year. That profit is very vulnerable. In the first seven months of the year gas export volumes have fallen 12 percent since the same period in 2021; Due to the continuing pressure on the gas supply to Europe, the decrease is now much greater.

And Europe is clearly determined to become independent from Russian gas before Putin closes the taps for good. A few days ago the news came that the gas storage in Germany… full faster than planned. France responded to Putin’s cessation of gas supplies to its main utility company Engie this week by stressing that its reservoirs were 90 percent full. That the frantic quest to fill the reservoirs before winter proves to be successful may be part of the abrupt decline in gas prices early this week (see chart).

Indeed some observers say: that as soon as these reserves are filled up to used up, the market can turn significantly. Regardless, the early war view that it would be better to voluntarily get rid of Russian gas before Putin shuts it down at a time of his choosing seems increasingly appropriate.

different readability

