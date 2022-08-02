the endangered wildlife revival at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat

Globally, gibbons are one of the most endangered families of primates while the pileated gibbon is listed as endangered.



The melodious songs of families of endangered monkeys resound across the jungle at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex – a sign of ecological rejuvenation decades after hunting decimated wildlife on the site.

The first pair of rare pileated gibbons were released in 2013 as part of a joint program between conservation group Wildlife Alliance, the Forestry Administration and the Apsara Authority – a government agency that manages the 12th-century ruins.

Named Baray and Saranick, the gibbon duo were born to parents rescued from the wildlife trade and produced offspring a year later.

“We have now released four different pairs of gibbons into the Angkor forest and they have started breeding and now seven babies have been born,” Nick Marx, director of the Wildlife Alliance’s rescue and care program, told AFP.

“We are restoring Cambodia’s natural heritage to their finest cultural heritage.”

Marx says his team rescues some 2,000 animals a year and many more will soon call the jungles of Angkor their home.

There is hope that once the baby gibbons reach sexual maturity in about five to eight years, they will mate and mate as well.

“What we hope for the future is to create a sustainable population of the animals … that we have released here in the amazing Angkor forest,” Marx said.

‘Big win’

Cambodian authorities have praised the gibbon baby boom that started in 2014.

“This marks a big win for our project,” said Chou Radina of the Apsara authority, adding that tourists can now see great hornbills flying over Angkor Wat in addition to gibbons.

The program has released more than 40 other animals and birds, including silver-plated langurs, muntjac deer, smooth-haired otters, leopard cats, civets, crowned hornbills, and green peacock.

All were rescued from traffickers, donated or born in captivity in the Phnom Tamao nature reserve near Phnom Penh.

The Angkor Archaeological Park – which contains the ruins of several capitals of the Khmer Empire, dating from the ninth to 15th centuries – has one of Cambodia’s oldest rainforests.

It is also the kingdom’s most popular tourist destination.

Since Angkor Wat became a World Heritage Site in 1992, the jungle, which spans over 6,500 acres, has benefited from increased legal and physical protection.

There is hope that wildlife watching will also spark the interest of local and foreign tourists and boost conservation efforts.

Persistent Threats

Rampant poaching, habitat loss through logging, farming and dam building have taken much wildlife out of Cambodia’s rainforests.

Last year, authorities removed 61,000 traps, Environment Ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra said, adding that the government had launched a campaign to discourage hunting and eating of wild animal meat.

But widespread poverty, even before the pandemic, left many households little choice but to continue hunting so their families could eat protein.

Animals are also hunted for traditional medicine and to be kept as pets.

According to Global Forest Watch, Cambodia lost 2.6 million hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2021, a 30 percent drop since 2000.

Commercial interests are outpacing conservation efforts in some quarters — the zoo and wildlife sanctuary in Phnom Tamao is under threat from a shadowy repurposing scheme, Marx said.

Back in Siem Reap – the gateway to Angkor Wat – villager Moeurn Sarin shops at the market for bananas, watermelon, rambutan and fish to feed the piled up gibbon families and otters.

“We’re happy to preserve these animals,” said the 64-year-old, adding that he loves watching the gibbons’ swinging antics.

“In the future, these animals will have babies for the young generation to see.”

