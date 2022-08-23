The end of IKEA instructions? 3D-printed wood can morph into chairs

Self-assemble tables and chairs from 3D-printed wood can put an end to the nightmare of trying to assemble flat-pack furniture.

Scientists in Israel have created a printable “wood ink” that can be programmed to turn into complex shapes as it dries, such as domes, helices and even Pringle shapes.

The experts have so far printed designs that are only a few centimeters long, but they aim to produce much larger objects, such as chairs, tables and shelves.

In the future, large wooden products can be shipped flat to a destination and then dried by the customer to form the final shape at home.

Wood ink printed as a flat rectangle is programmed to form a complex shape (like a helix, pictured) after drying and solidifying

Pictured is the printed wood ink before it has dried. It is already known that plant material can change shape or texture when dried

HOW DOES IT WORK? Researchers have already made a ‘wood ink’ from microparticles from wood waste mixed with nanocrystals of cellulose and xyloglucan (natural binding agents extracted from plants). Using a 3D printer, they print the ink layer by layer, in different patterns and at different speeds. Based on how the ink is printed, the wood ink forms different shapes, including domes, helices and “hyperbolic paraboloids” (the shape of a Pringle) when it dries. Unlike some natural objects, artificial structures usually cannot form themselves, but in recent years scientists have begun printing flat sheets that can form themselves into 3D shapes upon a stimulus, such as a change in temperature, pH or moisture content. However, these self-deforming sheets were made of synthetic materials, such as gels and elastomers. “We wanted to go back to the origins of this concept, to nature, and do it with wood,” says Eran Sharon of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The creation could one day end assembling IKEA flatpack furniture — nightmares for many due to the physical effort and complicated nature of the instructions.

“At the destination, the object can warp in the structure you want,” says graduate student Doron Kam, one of the creators of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

It is already known that plants can change their own shape or texture after being cut and change shape as they dry.

For example, when a tree is felled, it shrinks unevenly and warps due to variations in the orientation of the wood fiber.

“Warping can be an obstacle, but we thought we could try to understand this phenomenon and turn it into a desirable morphing,” Kam said.

Back in 2019, the team revealed their environmentally friendly water-based ink, composed of microparticles from wood waste, known as ‘wood flour’, mixed with nanocrystals of cellulose and xyloglucan (natural binding agents extracted from plants).

The researchers printed the wood ink with a 3D printer, which uses software to create a particular design before printing it by robotic equipment.

Automated robotic arms have a nozzle at the end that releases the printing substance – in this case wood particles – layer by layer.

The team has now shown that the way the ink is deposited, or “path,” dictates its morphing behavior as the moisture evaporates.

For example, a flat disk printed as a series of concentric circles dries and shrinks to form a saddle-like structure reminiscent of a Pringles chip – known by mathematicians as a “hyperbolic paraboloid.”

In 2019, the team unveiled their environmentally friendly water-based ink, composed of microparticles from wood waste known as ‘wood flour’ (pictured) mixed with nanocrystals of cellulose and xyloglucan (natural binding agents extracted from plants).

Meanwhile, a disk printed as a series of rays emanating from a central point turns into a dome or cone-like structure.

And stacking two rectangular layers printed in different directions produces a helix after drying.

The final shape of the object after it dries can also be controlled by adjusting the print speed, the team found.

How quickly the wood ink is applied changes the degree of alignment in the fibers in the ink, and consequently the warping on drying

A slower print speed causes the particles to be more randomly oriented, so shrinkage occurs in all directions. Meanwhile, faster printing aligns the fibers with each other, so shrinkage is more focused on one area.

Further refinement allows the team to combine domes, helices and other design motifs into a single object – an object much larger than what they demonstrated.

Ultimately, it could be feasible to license the technology for home use, allowing consumers to design and print their own wooden objects using a regular 3D printer.

However, such consumers should have access to some sort of device that could dry such an object – which could potentially be several meters in length. MailOnline asked the researchers what this could be.

The team is also investigating whether the morphing process can be made reversible under certain conditions, so that the hard wood can become the soft wood ink again.

This could potentially usher in an era where consumers can continuously recycle their wooden furniture and turn it into new shapes whenever they want.

“We hope to show that we can make these elements react under certain conditions, such as humidity, when we want to change the shape of an object again,” said Eran Sharon of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The team will present their technique at the American Chemical Society (ACS) meeting, which will be held virtually and in person this week.