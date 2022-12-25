The emotional Kenny Pickett says Steelers felt like Franco Harris helped them win at the last minute

The Pittsburgh Steelers honored the Hall of Fame by running back Franco Harris all night on Christmas Eve as they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10.

It started before the game when the Steelers roster and coaching staff all chose to wear Harris’s jersey to the game, proceeded to retire his number 32, which was planned prior to his passing, and then again when quarterback Kenny Pickett credited him with helping the team to a comeback win in the final minutes.

“It’s an incredibly special night. Clearly this game is dedicated to Franco,” Pickett said after the game.

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders

“You know, we all wore his jersey tonight and felt like he was with us tonight. And especially on that last ride you saw Najee [Harris] make some plays, so it’s really special.’

Pickett refers to when Harris made several key plays on the late drive that would give Pittsburgh the lead, including converting a short pass into a 19-yard gain.

The drive would eventually end with Pickett hitting fellow rookie George Pickens with a 14-yard touchdown pass, leaving only 46 seconds on the clock.

Najee Harris carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders on their way to comeback victory

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown with 46 seconds remaining

However, the Steelers halftime ceremony caused fan upset as the TV coverage went to the commercial just before the Steelers tribute package was shown to Harris played by the entire stadium.

One fan said on Twitter, “WAAAITTTTT…. no no no no no,” one fan wrote. “Why Does NFL Network Break Down During Franco Harris Tribute at the Stadium?”

Another viewer was more upset, writing, “Absolutely pathetic NFL Network job, going to the commercial during the Franco Harris tribute.”

Another fan said, “Shame on you for not showing us Franco Harris’ video.

Quitting advertising was absolutely disrespectful to Franco and the Pittsburgh family. I’m not a Pittsburgh fan, but really wanted to see the tribute video. Where the hell is your holiday mood?’

Fans seemed to generally agree that showing the commercials at such a sensitive time was an unsavory move.