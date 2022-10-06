The economic policy paradigm shift continues apace

This article is an on-site version of Martin Sandbu’s free lunch newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Thursday

Expect news from the IMF and World Bank annual meetings next week to highlight the deteriorating economic forecasts for this winter and next year and the tough decisions facing finance ministers over inflation, energy, the cost of living and Ukraine. , against threats from the economic and public finance crises in an increasing number of countries.

But I think the analytical work of the IMF is just as important, which, as it should be, released it ahead of the meetings. It is not the case that the fund is necessarily right. But his role as a guardian of the orthodoxy of global economic policy means that his thinking influences what responsible policymaking passes – as evidenced by his unusual public concern over the UK’s tax cut last week.

Paying attention to the IMF’s research perspective becomes all the more important as the orthodoxy it expresses evolves. And as I have written in the past, this is a time of just such an intellectual evolution—if not revolution: the return of the activist state is now the home of the establishment.

Reading the chapters published so far from this fall’s World Economic Outlook and the Global Financial Stability Report, it seems to me that the fund’s paradigm shift is not being blown off course by the current economic storms. The chapters I’ve looked at, all of which have easy-to-use blog versions for those short on time, are: two of the WEO on climate policy and growth and on the risk of wage-price spirals (blog versions here and here), and one of the GFSR about the dangers of open-end mutual funds (blog version here).

The IMF shows consistency: these chapters partly reflect long-standing themes (on climate) and reflect a greater willingness to shape the markets and the results they produce than the old Washington Consensus did. Indeed, the chaos that followed the ‘mini’ budget may well mean that markets are more comfortable with the fund’s progressive style than with the 1980s retrospective of the new UK government. I also sense a gentle push from the fund in some of the more unreconstructed voices in the economic policy debate.

Here are my main takeaways:

Bigger (and faster) is better (and cheaper)

The fund estimates that the cost of reducing carbon emissions by 2030 enough to reach net zero by 2050 is insignificant for the optimal policy, which consists of budget neutral carbon taxes that are gradually increased and combined with transfers to households, subsidies to low-carbon technologies and lower taxes on labour. Such a policy mix would deliver the required austerity measures at an annual growth rate of 0.05 to 0.2 percentage point over four years in the US, the eurozone and China. Inflation would be 0.1 to 0.4 points higher in those years. This is in line with previous fund research, although slightly less optimistic, as it argued that spending on carbon-free infrastructure could contribute to growth over the next year and a half. Presumably this could offset the small cost of carbon tax identified in the latest work. While those growth costs are slightly higher in the rest of the world, that’s mainly due to energy exporting countries that could clearly lose significant export revenues if carbon consumption falls.

Dithering is more expensive: the short-term costs of growth and inflation are only exacerbated by delaying action. There are two reasons for this. One is that the longer you wait, the more abrupt the structural changes must be. Another is that if governments credibly engage in decarbonisation, the private sector will adjust its behavior to make the process smoother. Conversely, assuming that governments don’t take climate change seriously, companies will invest in the wrong capital, at a higher cost to the economy when adaptation finally takes place.

Quite simply, betting now on a gradually increasing path of carbon taxes sufficient to reduce carbon use is better for growth than not doing so.

Don’t panic about inflation

The other WEO chapter deals with a highly topical debate about whether there is a risk that the current price hike will push up wage demands, causing employers to raise their prices, and so on, as everyone expects high inflation to continue. Should we be afraid of such wage-price spirals? The short answer is “no”. The fund’s economists have been looking at a series of historic inflation episodes similar to current ones – especially in the sense that price pressures don’t come from the labor market (because real wages are stable or falling). These generally did not lead to wage-price spirals, with nominal wage growth being modest and price growth rapidly peaking and returning to normal.

The chapter on climate policy also has a “keep calm and carry on” message about inflation. There are concerns about central bankers that making carbon-emitting activities more expensive, such as requiring net zero, will make monetary policy more difficult. But the fund’s modeling “shows that this is not the case. . . When the policy is gradual and credible, the trade-off between output and inflation is small. Central banks can choose to either stabilize a price index that: [carbon] taxes or let the tax pass entirely through prices.” Regardless, inflation remains stable and the impact on growth is limited.

There is, as it were, a cloud to this silver lining. The results depend on central banks keeping inflation expectations in check. So there’s something here for the hawks too.

Financial intermediation is scary stuff

The sudden crash of UK government bonds (gilts) in September couldn’t have been on the minds of IMF economists when they decided to include a chapter in the GFSR on how open-ended funds can “amplify shocks and destabilize asset prices” . It’s very timely, even if the UK episode involved pension funds. The basic problem was the same as that identified by the IMF (and so was the flash crash in US treasuries at the start of the pandemic). When investment products that are structurally illiquid to some extent are in dire need of liquidity, they may need to liquidate what they can in a short period of time, accelerating market movements. This would worry us, as central banks are determined to raise interest rates quickly – they could be forced to pause tightening (as the Bank of England has postponed bond sales and temporarily buys them instead) by financial instability caused by a rising interest rate?

The IMF is willing to consider some rather interventionist solutions, “such as limiting the frequency of redemptions by investors” and forcing more trading in central clearing. That’s sensible. It’s also a far cry when, not too long ago, financial deregulation was all the rage.

different readability

My colleagues are delving deeply into the causes and consequences of the real estate crash in China.

Speaking of China, Noah Barkin’s newsletter on relations between China and Europe is always worth reading – a nugget in the latest issue is how “Chinese diplomats have removed their talking points blaming NATO for the conflict in Ukraine and made it clear that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia would be considered totally unacceptable in Beijing”.

The gold-plated flash crash is just one symptom of a deeper disease in how financial markets work today, Eric Lonergan argues: “the volatility virus.”

Today is the inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” – Franz Mayer, Jean Pisani-Ferry, Daniela Schwarzer and Shahin Vallée have a paper how to interpret it.

Join the FTs Uncovered newsletter — I especially liked my colleagues’ conversation with our wonderful ex-colleague Matthew Klein about the pros and cons of the Bank of Japan’s policy of targeting the 10-year rate. For the record, I’m with Matt and see no reason why it should stop with this.

numbers news