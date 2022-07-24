The ECB turns the tables on panicky markets and policymakers

While you may not have realized it due to Christine Lagarde’s understated delivery, the European Central Bank became a lot more combative towards both financial markets and euro-zone fiscal policymakers last week.

For some time now, the ECB, headed by Lagarde, has been visibly uneasy about being “the only game in town”. It has long been left to the central bank to push monetary policy to its limits to sustain aggregate demand. And to find legally watertight mechanisms to stop speculative attacks on the integrity of the euro and maintain the solvency of its members.

With the decision last week to raise interest rates by a higher than stated half percentage point and to introduce a new bond-buying program as a ‘Transmission Protection Instrument’, the euro’s central bank has turned the tables.

The rate decision was snappy and clearly intended to flex some of the tighter monetary muscles. The message seemed to be that markets should be aware that the ECB will not hesitate to rein in inflation and prepare. But the TPI (to use its newest acronym) is by far the most consistent policy and political economy movement.

The ECB has taken it upon itself to prevent the divergence of government borrowing costs, if it believes that divergence is “disorderly” and “unjustified”, and to distort its monetary policy stance. In plain terms, that means avoiding panicky sell-offs in the sovereign debt market as the ECB’s monetary tightening prompts investors to wonder what rising interest rates would do to the debt dynamics of a euro-zone government.

Those investors have been warned. Lagarde’s press conference suggested that the spread widening the ECB is trying to stop is of the self-fulfilling sort, with bond prices deteriorating for no other reason than market participants expect them to do. You could put it this way: the ECB does not tolerate market dynamics that, instead of being a reflection of economic reality, create their own dynamics.

And it will intervene to prevent this. The euro has always been particularly vulnerable to financial markets’ tendency to jump from a ‘good balance’ to a ‘bad balance’ as psychology changes. The TPI is the ECB’s commitment to eradicate the “equilibrium”.

The central bank has also informed the rest of the EU’s governance system. The eligibility criteria rely heavily on the economic governance mechanisms in the European Commission and the Eurogroup of finance ministers. To strengthen a country’s bonds below TPI, the ECB will see whether the government adheres to the policy recommendations of the Commission and the Eurogroup. It tells elected leaders not to outsource political judgment, and challenges them to make the decisions that determine whether a country should be protected from speculative attacks.

Without saying it in so many words, the ECB is making use of its neglected secondary mandate too late. This is often forgotten or outright denied, but subject to stabilizing prices, the ECB is legally bound to support the bloc’s general economic policies. It does this while at the same time reminding everyone who has the authority to set those policies. It is up to politicians to get their policies in order, but if they do, the ECB will support them and avoid market panic.

The resignation of Mario Draghi as Italian Prime Minister on the same day the ECB announced its new instrument puts this new dispensation from decision-making with great relief. The TPI criteria ensure that Italian bonds are directly eligible for TPI if the ECB deems it necessary. But this can be short-lived, as those criteria include compliance with a country’s EU-funded recovery plan. Draghi has said Italy will need to implement 55 policy actions by the end of the year to remain compliant.

That will weigh on who will take the helm in Rome in the coming months, and those in Brussels who will have to assess Italian compliance. By promising to do its part, the ECB has placed more responsibility on the shoulders of politicians.

However, the central bank’s own work is not done. TPI will work best as a credible deterrent: a tool you could use, but most likely don’t have to. But Lagarde, bizarrely, wants to leave the markets somewhat in the dark: “There are certain components [of TPI] which are best kept unpublished, undisclosed, without comment,” she said. She also offered that “we’d rather not use it”, although “if we have to use it, we won’t hesitate”. The second part of that statement would have sufficed. As it stands, the ECB will probably soon be put to the test by the financial markets.

