The ECB reminds everyone who really has the authority

You may not get this impression from Christine Lagarde’s understated demeanor, but the European Central Bank, which she heads, has become a lot more combative, not only towards the markets, but also towards the budgetary decision-makers of the eurozone.

For some time now, the ECB has been visibly uncomfortable because it is “the only game in town”. It has long been left to the central bank to push monetary policy to its limits to sustain aggregate demand, and to find legally watertight mechanisms to prevent speculative attacks on the integrity of the euro and the solvency of member states. to prevent.

Thursday’s decisions — to raise interest rates by a higher-than-stated half percentage point and to introduce a new “Transmission Protection Instrument” bond-buying program — turn the tables.

The interest rate decision was snappy and clearly intended to amplify some monetary tightening: markets should not expect the ECB to hesitate to rein in inflation, the message seemed to be. But the TPI (to use the newest acronym in the bank’s arsenal) is by far the most interesting policy and political economy movement.

The ECB has now taken it upon itself to prevent the cost of government bonds from diverging too much – if it sees the divergence as “disorderly and unjustified” and to interfere in its monetary policy stance. In plain language, that refers to panicky sell-offs of sovereign debt in the market as the ECB’s monetary tightening leads investors to wonder what rising interest rates would do to a euro country’s debt dynamics.

The policy makers in Frankfurt have informed those investors. Lagarde’s press conference suggested that the spread widening envisioned by the ECB is of the self-fulfilling sort, with bond prices deteriorating for no other reason than market participants expect them to do. You could put it this way: the ECB does not tolerate market dynamics that, instead of being a reflection of economic reality, create their own dynamics. And it will intervene, unlimited if necessary, to prevent this.

But it has also informed the rest of the EU’s governance system. The ECB’s eligibility criteria for using the new instruments rely heavily on the economic governance mechanisms in the European Commission and the Eurogroup of finance ministers. In order to strengthen a country’s bonds below TPI, the ECB will, among other things, check whether the government in question is complying with the recommendations of the Commission and the Eurogroup. The central bank tells elected leaders not to essentially outsource political judgment, challenging them to make the decisions that determine whether a country should be protected from speculative attacks.

Without saying it in so many words, the ECB is increasingly making use of its neglected secondary mandate. This mandate is often forgotten or outright denied. But subject to stabilizing prices, the central bank is legally required by the EU treaties to support the bloc’s overall economic policies. It does this while at the same time reminding everyone who has the authority to say what those policies actually are.

The resignation of Mario Draghi as Italian Prime Minister on the same day puts the new dispensation from decision-making in great relief. The ECB’s own criteria today justify the purchase of Italian bonds below TPI, if it deems it necessary. By the end of the year, however, Draghi has said Italy will need to implement 55 policy measures to meet commitments in its EU-funded recovery plan – which the ECB has made a condition of eligibility for TPIs.

That will weigh on who will take over the reins in Rome in the coming months, and who will have to judge whether they stick to this in Brussels. By promising to do its part, the ECB has also shrewdly shrugged off the blame.

