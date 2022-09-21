The Eagles are one of the NFC’s best teams: FIVE things we learned from Week 2 of the NFL

While Week 2 of the NFL season saw three of the NFL’s powerhouses – the Bills, Bucs and Chiefs – take care of business, it also featured stunning comeback wins from the Dolphins, Cardinals and Jets.

But that was not all we witnessed; in fact, some of the most interesting stories came from some of the league’s less heralded games.

Here are five things we learned in Week 2.

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks like the league’s next star receiver

While Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs had massive games in Week 2, a lesser-known receiver in Detroit continued to make a name for himself.

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s win over the Commanders, bringing him to three touchdowns (and 180 yards) on the year.

And while the second-year receiver has looked good so far in 2022, his play is trending with his strong finish in 2021.

Amon Ra-St. Brown has been extremely impressive to start the 2022 season for the Lions

St. Brown posted at least eight catches, 90 yards and a touchdown in four straight contests to end last season as the rookie showed glimpses of his talent before another long Lions offseason.

If anyone thought it was a fluke, St. Brown them to look silly right now.

He’s picked up right where he left off and could put up massive numbers like Detroit figures to play catch-up often behind a suspect defense.

The Eagles are one of the NFC’s best teams

Before we even get into our praise of the Eagles, let’s take stock of the rest of the conference.

The Buccaneers and Giants are the only other 2-0 teams in the NFC. Tampa Bay has looked out of sorts on offense so far, while the Giants have as well, and have managed to handle a softer schedule.

Elsewhere, the Packers lack elite receiving options, the Cowboys could be without Dak Prescott for half the season, and the Rams looked extremely lethal against the Bills in Week 1.

All of which is to say that the bar for ‘one of the NFC’s best teams’ might not even be that high.

Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (33), safety K’Von Wallace (42) and linebacker Kyron Johnson (58) come out against the Vikings

And perhaps the only team that has passed the eye test so far — and has the record to show for it — is the Eagles.

Philadelphia continued their impressive start to the season on Monday night, beating the Vikings 24-7, and there were big positives to take away on both sides of the ball.

Jalen Hurts passed for 333 yards and collected three touchdowns (two rushing), while four different players eclipsed at least 69 receiving yards.

On the other side of the ball, Darius Slay had two interceptions and just as importantly helped shut down Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who finished with just 48 receiving yards on the night.

We haven’t been used to seeing the Eagles among the league’s elite since their 2018 Super Bowl win.

However, with Hurts’ evolving game, the addition of AJ Brown and some positive signs on defense, it may be time to get used to it again.

The Colts could be much worse than previously advertised

On the other side of the coin, the Colts have also been making headlines two weeks into the season, and not for the reasons they would have hoped.

With Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman and a presumed quarterback upgrade in Matt Ryan, a team that finished 9-8 last season should certainly be competitive and possibly do even better than their record in 2021.

That goal was made more difficult after falling 24-0 to the Jaguars in Week 2, dropping the team to 0-1-1 and raising questions about Ryan’s current abilities.

The 37-year-old looked his age as he threw three interceptions and completed just 16 of 30 passes for 195 yards.

Matt Ryan was bad against the Jaguars on Sunday, throwing three interceptions

Matters weren’t helped by Indy’s offensive line on the day either, as the unit allowed 14 pressures by their quarterback and five sacks.

The optimistic view of this game tells you not to overreact to a loss with Pittman, the team’s best wideout, out injured.

The pessimistic view is that this is the second game in a row that the Colts have failed to win vs. a weak AFC South opponent — and they needed a furious fourth-quarter comeback vs. Texans to even force an eventual overtime.

We will see how the season develops, but the early returns do not bode well for Frank Reich’s team.

The Rams running back situation is as murky as ever

In Week 1, LA’s projected backfield starter Cam Akers appeared to be in the doghouse.

After leading the Rams in carries in the Super Bowl, Akers got just three touches against the Bills and played just 18 percent of the snaps while Darrell Henderson served as the workhorse.

Coach Sean McVay said after that game that he wanted to see more ‘urgency and accountability’ from Akers, and it appears the running back heard the message loud and clear the next week in practice.

Akers outshot Henderson in the match 15-10, although Henderson outmatched Akers and was more effective than him on the ground.

Cam Akers could once again get a role in the Rams’ backfield after a bizarre Week 1

Still, Akers appears to have earned some of the backfield back, though it’s hard to predict what will happen going forward.

McVay has talked about both Henderson and Akers having a role when mentioning the LA backfield, though Henderson was used in a traditional workhorse role for much of last regular season.

McVay has also spoken glowingly of Akers.

What we do know at the end of the day is that we just don’t know much when it comes to this backfield.

The Giants look legit on defense

While the Giants’ offense still looks like a work in progress under Brian Daboll — and may need a new quarterback to really improve — their defense looked solid again in Week 2.

The Big Blue allowed just one touchdown to the Panthers in a 19-16 victory and held Carolina to just 275 yards of total offense on the day.

The Giants were especially good against the pass, as Baker Mayfield was held to just 14-29 passing for 145 yards.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield tries to escape from Giants’ Dexter Lawrence

The strong performance came after the team allowed just 20 points on the road to the Titans in a Week 1 win.

More impressively, the Giants defense has reached their current levels without outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (a 2022 first-round pick) and Azeez Ojulari (a 2021 second-round pick) as the pair have been out injured.

The Giants defense will really be tested in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Packers and Ravens, but with Thibodeaux and Ojulari back, we can see that there is no downside to this unit.