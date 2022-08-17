The Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach, 68, steps out for some retail therapy in LA

Catherine Bach became a worldwide sex symbol while starring as the stunning Daisy Duke in the hit action-comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard in the late 70s and 80s – but on Sunday, the 68-year-old actress traded her iconic hot pants for workout pants when she went to stepped outside for retail therapy in Los Angeles.

Nearly four decades have passed since the hit show ended, but Bach’s legacy as on-screen siren Daisy lives on — as does the popularity of the teeny-tiny shorts she was famous for, so much so that many still refer to denim hot pants as ‘Daisy Dukes’ to this day.

But the infamous shorts were nowhere to be seen, as Bach was enjoying a sun-filled outing this weekend, when she was pictured wearing an all-black workout clothes ensemble while visiting luxury supermarket Erewhon.

Instead of western-inspired fashion and thigh-high shorts, Bach chose to cover herself in tight leggings, which she paired with a black long-sleeved T-shirt, despite the bright LA ​​sunshine.

Out and about: The Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach was spotted Sunday at retail therapy in Los Angeles, 40 years after she rose to fame playing on-screen siren Daisy Duke

Bach, now 68, rose to fame for the little hot pants her character wore on the show (right), but when she was pictured on Sunday, her infamous ‘Daisy Dukes’ were nowhere to be seen, with the actress sporting leggings instead.

Back in the days! Catherine inspired a generation with her denim Daisy Dukes look on the 80s TV show The Dukes of Hazzard

The actress, who has made several other on-screen appearances since The Dukes of Hazzard ended in 1985, accessorized her look with large sunglasses, a pair of chunky black sneakers and a cross-body phone case that housed her iPhone. .

She had tucked glasses into the collar of her T-shirt and wore her dark blonde locks in loose waves around her face, choosing to go makeup-free for her Sunday walk.

Bach looked like she might be prepping for a workout, given her sporty ensemble — and the bottle of water she was carrying in the photo as she was pictured outside the luxury organic grocery store.

Though it’s been decades since the actress last stepped into the role of Daisy Duke, the character remains a pop culture icon, with Jessica Simpson bringing the role back to life in a 2005 film remake that also featured Johnny Knoxville and Seann William. Scott were on display. .

The big-screen adaptation of the hit series featured the same main characters: cousins ​​Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke, their uncle Jesse, and law enforcement officers Boss Hogg and Rosco P. Coltrane.

Simpson’s portrayal of Daisy revived the popularity of the character’s iconic hot pants, sparking a newfound trend in sky-high hemlines that began almost immediately after the original show aired in January 1979.

Bach looked like she might be prepping for a workout, given her sporty ensemble — and the bottle of water she was carrying in the photo as she was pictured outside the luxury organic supermarket

Nearly four decades have passed since the hit show ended, but Bach’s legacy as on-screen Siren Daisy lives on — as does the popularity of the teeny-tiny shorts she was known for.

Sexy starlet: Bach starred in the popular action-comedy series The Dukes Of Hazzard for seven seasons, along with Tom Wopat and John Schneider, from 1979 to 1986

The show, which also starred John Schneider and Tom Wopat, ran for seven seasons until 1986 and was a bona fide hit show for CBS.

In fact, in its early years, it was among the highest rated shows at the time.

Bach reprised her Daisy Duke role a few times, starting with the Saturday morning animated series, The Dukes, which aired for two seasons in 1983.

She also starred in the reunion movie The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! in 1997, and its sequel, The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood (2000).

In 1997, Bach talked about the lasting cultural impact Daisy had, revealing that she believed her character’s “tough” personality made her an “enduring female idol.”

Whatever she did, she could shoot better, drive better, do anything better than a man. Whenever the boys got into trouble, she intervened. She wasn’t acting tough, she just was,” the actress said Weekly entertainment.

She also shed some light on the difficulties she faced while modeling her infamous Daisy Dukes, revealing that she had a hard time zipping up her shorts while on set.

‘Keep them zipped’ [was the hardest thing about wearing the shorts]she shared.

“Originally they wanted me to wear a plaid skirt to match the plaid tablecloths of the Boar’s Nest, and white vinyl boots that came to my knees. I said, “You’re crazy. That’s not only stupid, it’s a bit humiliating.”

In 2019, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the show’s premiere, Bach revealed that she nearly turned down the role that made her a global superstar — revealing that her agency had told her she looked “too exotic” to make. it was big in Hollywood, so she turned her attention to the stage instead.

Though it’s been decades since the actress last stepped into the role of Daisy Duke, the role remains a pop culture icon.

In addition to the original Dukes of Hazzard show, Bach also starred in the reunion film The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! in 1997, and its sequel, The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood in 2000 (pictured)

“I had just done a one-woman show that was well received,” she said Fox news. “That resulted in an offer to make movies of the week with ABC… It’s funny, because around that time my agency had fired me and I hadn’t gone out for an interview in two years.

‘They said I looked too exotic. I was told, ‘We’re never going to make money off you. Other than making a movie here and there, we don’t see a television series in your future. We just don’t see things like that happening. So we’re going to let you go because it’s a lot of work to represent you.” That initially forced me to do the one-act play.’

When asked to audition for the part of Daisy, Bach said her first reaction was, “No, no, no.”

“A few weeks later I was in a little Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills with my girlfriend, who was directing my one-act play… I tell her, ‘I have this interview I have to go, but I’m not… You know the role of Daisy Duke for Warner Bros.? They want me to come in, but I know I’m not going to get it,” she recalled.

She says, ‘It’s Warner Bros. You never know who you will meet on the way in and out. Just go!’ So I went.’

After completing her graduation project for the Dukes of Hazzard franchise, Bach appeared in several other films and TV shows, including Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974), Cannonball Run II (1984), and You Again (2010).

In more recent years, the actress had a recurring role on the soap opera The Young And The Restless, from 2012 to 2019.