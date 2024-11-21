The Duchess of Edinburgh appears solemn at the memorial service to mark 50 years since the Birmingham pub bombings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked solemn as she made an appearance at a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Sophie, 59, attended the event commemorating the terrorist attacks that left 200 injured and 21 dead in 1974.

Two explosions destroyed the Mulberry Bush and the nearby Tavern In The Town, between 8.15pm and 8.20pm.

The devices exploded within minutes of each other in two pubs in the city centre. Six innocent men were convicted of the murders but their convictions were overturned 16 years later following one of Britain’s worst miscarriages of justice.

The Irish Republican Army (IRA) has never officially admitted responsibility, but is widely believed to have carried out the attacks.

He was also seen giving a speech to Prince Edward’s wife, who was present among other notable guests on Thursday, including Labor politician Jess Phillips.

Sophie wore an elegant khaki green coat for the occasion, which she paired with gray suede boots.

The duchess also donned burgundy leather gloves in the cold weather and styled her blonde hair in an updo.

The Duchess of Edinburgh appeared solemn at a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Sophie, 59, attended the event commemorating the terrorist attacks that left 200 injured and 21 dead in 1974.

Prince Edward’s wife, who was present among other notable guests on Thursday, including Labor politician Jess Phillips, was also seen giving a speech.

Crowds gathered at 1000 Trades Square, outside New Street station, to mourn the horrific events, with many laying wreaths.

Attendees were visibly moved as they commemorated the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

Justice 4 group 21 organized a minute of silence, which continues to fight for a full public inquiry into the tragedy.

In a 2019 investigation, five men were named in connection with the attacks, including two who are still alive but deny involvement.

The victims’ families had been waiting for decades to officially know what happened to their loved ones.

Earlier this month, Sophie was present amid emotional scenes at the Cenotaph in London, where Kate Middleton appeared to have been reflecting on the British citizens who lost their lives during the combat, but also on the difficult year she has had.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has just started returning to high-profile public events after announcing she is cancer-free, following her treatment which began earlier this year.

Her diagnosis was challenging for her husband, Prince William, to process, with the future king admitting he had experienced “the most difficult year of my life.”

Sophie wore an elegant khaki green coat for the occasion that she paired with gray suede boots.

The duchess also donned burgundy leather gloves in the cold weather and styled her blonde hair in an updo.

The Duchess of Edinburgh pictured during a memorial service at 1000 Trades Square, outside New Street Station

Sophie was seen sitting calmly during the service, which marked the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

The royal spoke during today’s event. More than 200 people were injured and 21 killed in bomb explosions at two city center pubs on 21 November 1974.

Highlighting her constant presence throughout, Sophie simply placed her hand on Kate’s shoulder as the couple exited the balcony after the service.

The warmth of her palm showed not only the comfort of a family member, but also that of a friend and a mother.

At the same event, Sophie, who stepped up her royal appearances during Kate’s absence, was photographed with Kate and William’s children, Prince Louis, six, and Princess Charlotte, nine, further exhibiting her maternal instincts. .

Leaning closer to them, the Duchess chatted with the children of Wales during her public appearance on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Sophie, mother of Lady Louise, 21, and James Wessex, 16, made the young royals feel comforted through her powerful body language.

Elsewhere, earlier this week, the Duchess of Edinburgh proved to be the perfect guest when she effortlessly cut a slice of cake while attending the Wellbeing Of Women 60th anniversary event in London.

Sophie put her fashionable best foot forward in a floral-print dress, cinched at the waist with a statement belt.

He Max Mara silk crepe dress It featured a sophisticated V-neck design and flared sleeves.

Labor MP Jess Phillips was also seen at the event and appeared emotional as she commemorated the tragedy.

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Jess Phillips pictured during a memorial service at 1000 Trades Square

Sophie bundled up and attended today’s event, which commemorated the 1974 tragedy.

Pictured: A minute of silence is observed during a memorial service at 1000 Trades Square today.

The public was visibly excited as they attended the event, which took place in Birmingham.

Twenty-one people were killed and about 200 injured on November 21, 1974 when bombs exploded minutes apart. Sophie pictured at the event.

The duchess was visibly moved when she was among the attendees and also gave a speech

Members of the public during a memorial service at 1000 Trades Square, outside New Street station in Birmingham

The public lay flowers during a memorial service to mark today’s tragedy.

To add a touch of sparkle to her glamorous ensemble, the mother of two opted for a pair of statement gold earrings and a delicate bracelet.

Sophie’s hair was styled in loose waves and she only wore a little makeup to accentuate her features.

The Duchess’s visit coincides with the launch of the Women’s Wellbeing Research Impact Report, which maps the charity’s contribution to improving women’s health since its founding.

As a patron of the charity, Sophie thanked her volunteers for their tireless work to support women’s wellbeing over the years.

In a speech, the charity’s chair, Professor Dame Lesley Regan, thanked the Duchess of Edinburgh “for helping us show gratitude to our volunteers”.

He continued: “(They) have played a crucial role in fundraising, from taking part in challenging events such as spending 59 days alone at sea, to raising over a million pounds at our annual Christmas fairs.”

Sophie was named Royal Patron of the Women’s Wellbeing charity, which focuses on improving access to gynecological and reproductive health care, in May 2021.

During a conversation with Regan at the time, Sophie said that “it’s about time we really had a grown-up conversation” about women’s health.

The Countess of Wessex Sophie then added that she has a “personal interest” in joining as royal patron of the charity because “no woman on the planet can say she hasn’t had to access support”.

“We’ve all been there, and it’s about time we really had an adult conversation about it.”