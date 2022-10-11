The drugstore retinol product from L'Oreal Paris Aussie beauty therapists SWEAR by

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian women are coveting a little-known retinol product for its ability to reduce fine lines and wrinkles in days without stripping your skin’s moisture barrier.

A beauty fan took to Facebook after testing L’oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Retinol and the brand’s Revitalift with Hyaluronic Acid and admitted she struggled with peeling.

‘I’ve been using these for a few weeks. I noticed today that my forehead is flaky as hell! I use the first one every day under makeup and I usually forget the first one at night,” she said, referring to the retinol bottle.

It didn’t take long for the suggestions to roll in – namely that hyaluronic acid is best applied to damp skin rather than dry – and the use of retinol should be eased slowly.

A beauty fan took to Facebook after testing L’oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Retinol and the brand’s Revitalift with Hyaluronic Acid and admitted she struggled with peeling

‘I’ve been using these for a few weeks. I noticed today that my forehead is flaky as hell! I use day one every day under makeup and I usually forget the first night,” she said, referring to the retinol bottle.

A beauty therapist took the time to respond and encouraged the original poster to stick to the retinol serum at night if they could.

‘The night serum is so good! It’s honestly as good as tretinoin. I know it sounds extreme, but it actually is and without the dryness. I would just stick to the first night and use a cream or lotion during the day, preferably with an SPF of 30 or higher,” she said.

$50.99 retinol, which is available at Chemist warehouse, has 4.3 out of a total of five stars from hundreds of reviewers online.

The beauty therapist continued: ‘I highly recommend retinol. Olay Regenerist24 is also great as it is loaded with niacinamide… I love it.

“I’ve only used high-end salons and chemists and can honestly say the majority of my skin care is chemists these days.”

Those who read the comments online were quick to say that they don’t normally ‘pride’ brands as big as L’Oreal and Olay, but were willing to give it a go with her recommendation.

The beauty therapist continued: ‘I highly recommend retinol. Olay Regenerist24 is also great as it is loaded with niacinamide… I love it

‘I pick and choose products I’ve tried and loved. I use a $49 Clarins hand cream but chemist skin care and L’Occitane almond shower oil and Nivea body lotion. It’s just a matter of finding what fits,’ she concluded.

Loreal Paris Revitalift Laser Retinol is the company’s most potent retinol available, with claims that it will reduce ‘100 percent’ of deep wrinkles and lines.

Chemist Warehouse customers agree with the transformative claim.

‘I have been using the L’Oréal Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum for several months. Amazing product that has done wonders to significantly reduce my wrinkles,’ one woman wrote.

‘Love this night cream even though I use it anytime during the day! Results are immediate, said another.

A third added: ‘Feels great, not greasy, absorbs quickly into skin and feels fresh and clean’.