‘The Doom Generation’ and ‘SLAM’ Getting Restoration Screenings at Sundance 2023

The Sundance Institute just announced the first two films in its 2023 Sundance Film Festival lineup. The two films, announced today, may be familiar to independent film fans and Sundance Film Festival aficionados. The festival has decided to bring back two films from previous festivals to kick off the event in 2023.





The two films kicking off the 2023 festival are: SLAM and The Doom Generation. The 2023 Festival will take place from January 19, 2023 to January 29, 2023 in Park City, Salt Lake City, at the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be accessible online to the public across the country from January 24, 2023 to January 29, 2023. The cards and packages will go on sale on Monday, October 17, 2022.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

SLAM was first screened at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. SLAM has been restored as part of the Institute’s ongoing Archives & Collection program. The Doom Generation premiered at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival. It is the second film in Gregg Araki‘s Teen Apocalypse trilogy. The Doom Generation has been remastered in 4K and will be featured in the uncensored director’s cut. Both films will be screened in the From the Collection section of the festival.

Image via Off Line Entertainment Group

RELATED:

‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Matt Reeves’ “Tasty and Unusual” Series [Exclusive]

“Before announcing the full list for the upcoming festival, let’s take a moment to honor our past in anticipation of what’s to come,” said Kim Yutanic, director of programming for Sundance. She went on:

“Sundance has always been a place for discovery, inspiring conversation and critical reflection, all thanks to the independent storytellers we are so fortunate to meet every year. These screenings are our opportunity to showcase recently restored films from the collection, reaffirm our commitment to artists throughout their careers, and find new ways to re-imagine the work that has shaped Sundance’s heritage in a modern perspective. “

John NeinSenior Programmer and Director of Strategic Initiatives at Sundance Institute added: “The two restorations certainly celebrate how groundbreaking so many independent works from the 90s were, but they also remind us how collaborative, fierce and transformative independent storytelling could be — how long-lasting their impact and influence can be.”

SLAM is a film that explores and exposes the inequalities built into criminal justice systems, while emphasizing its ability to help transcend the most marginalized. Although the film was released 25 years ago, its message is just as relevant now, if not more relevant. The movie is directed by Marc Levin and written by Saul Williams, Sonja Sohn, Bonz Malone, Marc Levinand Richard Stratton.

The Doom Generation tells the story of Jordan White and Amy Blue, two suburban teens who pick up a bum named Xavier Red. After picking up their third, the trio embark on a joyride through an American wasteland, indulging in sex and violence to an absurd degree.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place in early 2023. From Monday 17 October 2022 you can buy passes and packages for the festival. Passes and packages can be purchased here. You can learn more about the festival here. In the meantime, you can watch the original trailers for SLAM and The Doom Generation down.