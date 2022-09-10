The domestication of donkeys took place in Africa 7000 years ago: DNA research

A man rides a donkey cart through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Jacobabad, Pakistan.



Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential to the transportation of goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully undervalued.

But scientists took a big step Thursday to clarify the species’ origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding that they were likely domesticated in a single event in East Africa some 7,000 years ago. .

The article, published in the magazine Sciencewas the result of an international collaboration led by Evelyn Todd at the Center for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse, France.

“Donkeys then spread to Eurasia from ~2500 BCE, and Central and East Asian subpopulations differentiated ~2000 to 1000 BCE,” the team wrote.

Eventually, descendants from Europe and the Near East bred donkey populations in West African.

On the other hand, horses, their cousins, are believed to have been domesticated twice – the first time about 6000 years ago in the western Eurasian steppes.

The donkey’s DNA study involved three jennies (females) and six jacks (males) from an ancient Roman site in France that were closely interbred.

The authors suggest that the Romans bred improved donkey bloodlines to produce mules that were essential to sustaining the empire’s military and economic might.

Donkeys were vital to the development of ancient societies and remain important in middle- and low-income countries, but lost their status and usefulness in modern industrial societies, perhaps explaining why they were neglected by science.

The origin of donkey domestication

More information:

Evelyn T. Todd et al, The Genomic History and Global Expansion of Domestic Donkeys, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo3503 Evelyn T. Todd et al, The Genomic History and Global Expansion of Domestic Donkeys,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo3503

