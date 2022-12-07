The dogs that mutilated the meter reader, 42, to death have been ‘promptly euthanized’

[noscript_1]

The dogs that killed a meter reader have now been euthanized after the savage attack.

Kane Minion, 42, was killed when a Bullmastiff and a Rhodesian Ridgeback attacked him at a house on Ison Road in Greenbank, Queensland, at 10:45am on Saturday.

Logan City Hall workers seized the two dogs from the property on the same day and revealed Thursday that they have now been euthanized.

Both were registered with the council and neither was on the list of regulated threatening or dangerous dogs.

Mr. Minion had been engaged for less than a year to his partner, Ms. Baird, after proposing to her on December 24; the couple was less than three weeks away from celebrating their first anniversary since his proposal.

“Earlier this week, the owners of the dogs legally turned the animals over to the council to allow the matter to be resolved in the best interest of public safety,” the council said in a statement.

“On Tuesday, after being informed that the Queensland Police Service had completed the relevant part of their investigation, the dogs were promptly and humanely euthanized.”

A sign hung on the front door of the property warned visitors about the dangerous animals that lived in the house.

‘WARNING: Service Guard Dogs Do Not Enter,’ the sign read.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Mr. Minion loved canines before he met his gruesome end and was to marry the love of his life, Toni Baird.

The 42-year-old had a picture of himself cuddling a Staffordshire Bull Terrier as his Facebook profile picture.

The Courier-Mail reported Sunday morning that a Bandog Bullmastiff and a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix were seized by Logan City Hall animal control officers.

Police found three dogs at the address, two of which were seized by the local council, although it is understood the owners were not home at the time.

One of Manion’s friends took to Facebook Sunday afternoon to pay tribute.

“Hard to believe rest in peace bro,” he wrote.

Another lamented that Mr. Manion was “just trying to do his job.”

“I feel so bad for his family, so close to Christmas,” she wrote.

Mr. Minion was found unconscious by emergency services and succumbed to his critical injuries at the scene.