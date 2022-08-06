The dogs that mauled an elderly New Zealand man in Panguru, north island, weren’t his own

The heartbroken family of a man torn apart by six dogs has revealed that his partner eavesdropped on the phone as he was “torn apart” during a phone call to her.

The body of Neville Thomson, 69, was found Thursday at his home in the remote town of Panguru, in New Zealand’s North Island, along with 25 unregistered dogs.

Mr Thomson’s stepdaughter, Stella Matthews, said her mother, Mr Thomson’s partner, was on the phone with the “big hearted” elder when he was murdered.

Neville Thomson (above) was found dead in his remote New Zealand home after a ‘friend’ took advantage of his kindness and left 19 aggressive dogs on his property

“Apparently he went out and put the phone down and my mother heard shuffling and screaming and grunting,” she said. The sun.

“She was on the phone for 25, 30 minutes.”

Police said six of the 25 unregistered dogs on the property were involved in the violent attack on Thomson and did not belong to him.

Of those six, two were captured by police, one was shot dead, one escaped and returned the next morning, and two remain at large.

Thomson’s family revealed on Friday that the dogs that attacked him were not his, but were dumped on the older one by an alleged friend who took advantage of his kindness.

Mr. Thomson’s son, Te Ahu Thomson, said the older man offered to help a friend in need of accommodation.

Police have captured 25 dogs from the home, some of which are considered feral dogs from local packs, and said the primary breeds are neo-mastiff and bulldog cross (pictured, a stock photo of a dog not owned by the owner). Mr Thomson was)

Instead, the friend left Mr Thomson with a pack of 19 aggressive dogs endangering the lives of Mr Thomson’s own dogs, which he kept in his home for fear they would be attacked.

Te Ahu Thomson also confirmed that the generous man’s two dogs were not involved in the attack that took the eldest’s life.

Thomson’s daughter, Nataria Moore, said her father was in the process of having the dogs removed from his property when he was brutally murdered.

“He was actually trying to get (the boyfriend) out because he didn’t want those dogs around him,” she said One news.

Ms Moore said her father’s death has been incredibly difficult for her family and it hurts that his death was caused by someone who took advantage of his “big heart.”

“We’re just surviving. It’s a shock. When I found out, I felt like the air had been taken out of the room,” she said.

Ms Matthews said the 19 dogs had been virtually ‘abandoned’ by their previous owners and had left for Mr Thomson.

“They weren’t his dogs. I don’t know how you would expect a 69-year-old man who was barely in good health himself to willingly care for 25 dogs,” she said.

It is known that some dogs from a local pack not in Mr Thomson’s care may have also been involved in the attack.

The general manager of the Far North District Council, Dr. Dean Myburgh, said 25 dogs have been removed from the property, with the primary breeds being neo mastiff and bulldog crossbreeds.

He said the dogs are in “very good condition” and said police are investigating why there were so many animals on the property.

Mr Thomson’s family has a Give a little fundraising page to help his grieving family cover funeral expenses.