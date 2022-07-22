The Dog House Australia hosted by celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown is surprise ratings hit

The Dog House Australia has become a surprise hit for Channel Ten.

In the heartwarming show, rescue dogs are placed in their forever homes.

The series won prime-time ratings on Thursday and attracted an impressive 433,000 subway viewers, reports TV Blackbox.

It also won the main target demographic aged 16-39.

Over the seven-day totals, it rose 11 percent this week to a comfortable 570,000 subway viewers.

It comes as the series is looking for new cast members for the 2023 season, with casting now open.

The show is described by Ten as a “heartwarming television series in which beautiful rescue dogs are placed in a new fur-ever home.”

The Dog House Australia, which partners with the Animal Welfare League NSW, is now seeking families and individuals to adopt a rescue dog.

Applications are open through a dedicated website and are open to people of all backgrounds.

Celerity vet Dr Chris Brown presents the heartwarming program.

The program is based on the popular British show The Dog House, which also offers an insight into how homeless dogs are matched with the perfect new owner.

“If the past 12 months have taught us anything, it’s that the sheer joy, companionship and Zoom call cameos a furry family member can bring us is priceless,” Chris said in a statement published by TV Blackbox.

“So I can’t wait to tell the stories of brave rescue dogs as they embark on the most important journey of their lives; in their eternal homes. Prepare to unleash your love for these dogs.”