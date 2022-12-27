The diets “red flags” experts warn people to avoid

Beware of ‘quick-fix’ New Year’s diets as they can be harmful to your health, experts warn.

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) has published a list of ‘red flags’ to watch out for when it comes to dieting for a new year and a new you.

Dietitians warn people to avoid diets by using the word “detox,” telling people to eat only one type of food, such as cabbage, or promising rapid weight loss of more than two pounds (1 kg) of body fat per week.

Diets that recommend the fat-burning effects of certain foods, such as grapefruit and green tea, are discouraged.

WHAT SHOULD A BALANCED DIET LOOK LIKE? Meals should be based on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, ideally whole grains, according to the NHS • Eat at least 5 servings of different fruits and vegetables every day. All fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruit and vegetables count • Basic meals based on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, preferably whole grains • 30 grams of fiber per day: This is equivalent to eating all of the following: 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, 2 whole-wheat muesli biscuits, 2 thick slices of whole-wheat bread, and a large baked potato with skin • Provide dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soy drinks) and choose lower-fat, lower-sugar options • Eat some beans, legumes, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (including 2 servings of fish per week, one of which is fatty) • Choose unsaturated oils and spreads and consume in small quantities • Drink 6-8 cups/glasses of water per day • Adults should have less than 6 g of salt and 20 g of saturated fat for women or 30 g for men per day Source: NHS Eatwell Guide

It can also be a red flag if a diet requires replacing everyday foods with expensive supplements or ingredients.

The BDA is urging the public to say ‘no thank you’ to the New Year’s diets as brands use this time of year ‘to prey on potential customers’.

Anything that claims to offer a quick weight loss solution may end up doing more harm than good, the organization warns.

Marcela Fiuza, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the BDA, said: ‘For many people, the new year is a good opportunity to set goals and intentions, including to improve health.

However, New Year’s resolutions that focus on weight loss as a primary outcome can often lead to yo-yo dieting or weight cycling, which can be detrimental to health.

“New Year’s diets can also be a trigger for people with eating disorders and can lead to eating disorders.”

If a diet offers a “miracle cure” for weight loss without requiring you to change your lifestyle in any way, it’s probably too good to be true.

Diets should also be avoided if they provide no evidence of how well they work, beyond the success stories of a few individuals, according to the BDA advisory.

People should also be wary of food plans that ask them to severely restrict entire food groups, or diets that an “influencer” such as a celebrity or social media star is paid to promote.

Dietitians have had to warn people about diets this year, including the water diet and the boiled egg diet.

On the ‘new year, new you’ message, registered dietitian and BDA member Nichola Ludlam-Raine said, ‘Psychologically it can be really damaging to people’s self-esteem, making people believe they’re not good enough as they are. ‘

She added: ‘The healthiest and most sustainable approach is small and slow – the opposite of what popular diets promise.

“A dietitian can help someone look at their long-term goals and emphasize the positive effects on their overall health, not just their weight.”

Kaitlin Colucci, another BDA member and registered dietitian, said: ‘Fad diets promise quick fixes, requiring little time, little thought and some investment, promising big results.

“They can be problematic because they don’t lead to sustainable long-term change and can develop into unhealthy and disordered relationships with food.”

The BDA, representing more than 10,500 dieticians in the UK, work with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to report advertisements that give false and misleading information about diets.

Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, said: ‘All claims must be supported by robust evidence, not just ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos, and advertisements must not claim that people can lose an irresponsible amount of weight or weight. Fat.’

Fad diets can cause people to become deficient in key nutrients or alter their metabolism so that they actually lead to weight gain in the long run.

In general, a healthy diet reduces highly processed foods and increases the intake of vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and whole grains.