The diaries of a prisoner: What life is really like in one of Australia’s toughest jails

EXCLUSIVE

A pizza parlor owner who went to jail for dealing party drugs is candid about his confrontational time behind bars and shared the extraordinary advice prison authorities gave new inmates.

Andrew Hamilton, 36, was arrested in June 2021 on charges of commercial supply of magic mushrooms (psilocybin), LSD and MDMA and spent four months in maximum security in two prisons.

This week, Hamilton shared confrontational insights from his brief stints in prison, uploading a video explaining the actual advice given by inmates by bosses about safe drug use and sex.

Hamilton said there were ‘many medicines’ available in Parklea and even offered him – even during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Parklea Prison Induction and Orientation Handbook advises “using condoms for sex” and “smoking, swallowing, sniffing or suspending drugs” – although the prison’s private manager says inmates are warned that drug use is illegal

Hamilton shared several pages of the 2021 male-only Parklea prison with a section titled “how to protect yourself.”

The suggestions included therein are ‘using condoms for sex’ and ‘smoking, swallowing, sniffing or storing drugs’.

‘Storage’ drugs means inserting them into the anus.

“This is a real printed booklet from the Parklea Correctional Center that recommends that instead of injecting drugs, it’s best to put drugs in your a**e,” Hamilton said in the TikTok clip.

The manual advises users who do want to inject their medicines how to do so more safely by cleaning their needles with a disinfectant called ‘Fincol’.

“Fincol should be available in every area of ​​Parklea.”

Aside from advice on sex and drugs, the inmate’s introduction guide includes a list of “Things to do in Parklea,” including “library, art, music” and a barber shop.

A spokesman for the prison’s private operator, MTC-Broadspectrum, said inmates are actively discouraged from using drugs and that “all inmates found in possession will be charged with misconduct.”

Hamilton has been clean for 15 months, regularly participates in a drug recovery program and has done 140 stand-up comedy shows

Hamilton also shared pages of the diaries he wrote at Parklea Prison and Long Bay Jail with Daily Mail Australia

It added: “Many drug-addicted inmates find it difficult to stop using drugs while in prison, so advice is given to protect their safety and minimize harm.”

Parklea is a minimum and maximum security prison for men in Sydney’s northwest with a capacity of 1,350 inmates.

Hamilton told the Daily Mail Australia that he did not have sex indoors and that he never “talked about” inmates.

“But I’m sure it’s happened many times before.”

But Hamilton said there were “enough drugs” available inside and even offered him.

“I saw a lot of drug use and I was offered a lot, but I was going through a turning point, so I abstained from all that and started the process of changing my life.

Hamilton spent four months at the Parklea Correctional Center (above) in Sydney’s northwest last year before getting bail on the condition that he live with his mother and father

‘Drugs are everywhere in prison, even during the Covid lockdown, when there were no visitors, there were still plenty of drugs flowing through.’

He has been clean for 15 months and regularly participates in a drug recovery program.

Before going to jail, Hamilton was a public relations guy, before running a pizza joint called Brooklyn Crispy on Potts Point in 2021.

But he also had a business selling party drugs.

That led to a raid on his home in Surry Hills by police on June 4.

Hamilton will make his official comedian debut in late September in a show edgyly titled ‘Let’s get a bag (of comedy)’

Police are said to have found 17 grams of cocaine, 43.7 grams of ecstasy and 8 grams of ketamine, a sedative that causes a trance-like state and is used medically for anesthesia.

They also allegedly found a commercial quantity (413 grams) of psilocybin, known as magic mushrooms, and 3.4 grams of lysergic acid, or LSD, along with $12,450 in cash.

Hamilton also shared pages of the diaries he wrote at Parklea Prison and Long Bay Jail with Daily Mail Australia.

Those pages contain the regrets and fears he faced and plans for a new life based on a radical life change – becoming a comedian.

“It was mostly about missing my family and my dogs (who were housed during my time in prison) or about things I was grateful for, such as my health and sense of humor.

“When I was in prison, I had plenty of time to think about what I regret not doing in my life and the answer was not to do stand-up comedy.

“I absolutely regret the impact of my mistakes on everyone I care about,” he said.

“I am very fortunate to have my family and friends with me and now fully support my journey.”

Hamilton said he did not feel unsafe by other inmates. “I was treated very well by other inmates,” he said.

“They’ve helped me stay positive during times when I was struggling.”

Before going to jail, Mr. Hamilton owned a pizza joint called Brooklyn Crispy on Potts Point in 2021, but in addition he ran a company that sold party drugs.

Hamilton was recognized in 2013 by B&T magazine, the leading publication for the Australian advertising, marketing and PR industry, as one of the 30 Young Stars Under 30

But his memories of prison guards in Parklea were not so positive.

“The only thing that made me feel unsafe was the security guards and medical staff in Parklea, as there were numerous incidents where people pressed the emergency medical button in their cells and it took hours for someone to come.

“I have asthma myself and asked the medical staff for an asthma inhaler every day for two months and never got one. But in Long Bay I was given Ventolin as soon as I arrived.’

In July 2022, he was finally sentenced to an intensive corrective measure, with a community service order of 200 hours and he will not be allowed to commit any more offenses for the next two and a half years.

Hamilton, whose Facebook profile says he’s “foolish than most,” was arrested by the proactive crime team at his Sydney home in Surry Hills

If he does, he will go back to jail.

Hamilton works in event management and aims to become a full-time comedian.

While out on bail, Hamilton took his first tentative steps toward his new career by posting cheeky videos featuring his prison meal reviews.

He went on to do more than 140 stand-up comedy shows and makes his official comedian debut in late September in a show titled edgy ‘Let’s get a bag (comedy)‘.