The details of Dayne Zorko’s vile insult that reduced Melbourne star Harrison Petty to tears 

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko reportedly wished Harrison Petty’s mother to death for targeting a vicious insult that left the Melbourne star in tears.

Petty was visibly upset after Zorko reportedly made a verbal slur on a member of the Melbourne star family on Friday night, during the Lions’ 115-57 demolition in the Gabba by the reigning Prime Ministers.

According to the Herald Sunthe alleged Lions captain’s sled went along the lines of, “I hope your mother dies.”

Dayne Zorko reportedly made a vicious insult to Melbourne star Harrison Petty on Friday

Zorko was involved in many scraps with the reigning prime ministers during a spirited affair – although Melbourne star Christian Petracca has insisted his party had no intention of aiming the Lions gun before the match.

And tempers flared in the three-quarter break, with Channel 7 and Fox Footy claiming Zorko had words with Petty.

As the teams parted ways for their respective talks, Petty was seen in tears and it became clear that something had been said to him during the altercation.

The 22-year-old was comforted by head coach Simon Goodwin and some backrooms, and started his fourth term on the bench as he tried to ‘reset’ himself after the incident.

The AFL contacted Melbourne on Saturday about the incident, saying they have accepted an apology from the Brisbane Lions and would like to let the matter rest.

However, the AFL investigation will continue and there is a chance Zorko could face sanctions under the AFL’s anti-defamation code.

The incident sparked a heated argument between Melbourne football manager Alan Richardson and his Brisbane counterpart Danny Daly, before Zorko faced various demons full-time.

Brisbane released a club statement on Saturday morning in which Zorko admitted he had acted inappropriately.

Petty was left on the pitch in tears after a slur was reportedly thrown in his direction

Petty started fourth term on the bench after the earlier incident

“I apologized to Harrison for the inappropriate comment I made to him last night,” he said.

“I regret my actions and take full responsibility for the pain caused to Harrison, his family and the Melbourne Football Club.

“On reflection, I understand that I need to be a better leader and I have spoken to the club that has strengthened this.”

Zorko reportedly made a slur on a member of Petty’s family and the couple spoke after the siren

It comes after Demons coach Simon Goodwin confirmed that the inappropriate sled over a relative of Petty’s would be turned over to the AFL.

“Petts was a little emotional at three-quarters of the time. He went away, reset himself and got back into the game,” Goodwin said.

“Those are the details we’ll get into.”