The ‘dense’ potential of nanostructured superconductors

Scientists from SIT and University of Normandie developed bulk MgB 2 with promising superconductivity. This picture shows unreacted magnesium oxide and boron in the matrix of MgB 2 , and the inset shows energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy curves for boron, oxygen, and magnesium. Credit: Muralidhar Miryala from SIT, Japan and Prof. Jacques G. Noudem from UN, France



From superfast magnetic levitation trains and computer chips to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines and particle accelerators, superconductors are electrifying various aspects of our lives. Superconductivity is an interesting property that allows materials to transfer moving charges without any resistance, below a certain critical point. This means that superconducting materials can transfer electrical energy in a very efficient way without loss in the form of heat, unlike many conventional conductors.

Nearly two decades ago, scientists discovered superconductivity in a new material: magnesium diboride or MgB 2 . There is a resurgence in the popularity of MgB 2 due to its low cost, superior superconducting properties, high critical current density (meaning that MgB compared to other materials 2 remains a semiconductor even when greater amounts of electrical current are passed through it), and trapped magnetic fields created by strong backlash of the vortices – these are cylindrical current loops or tubes of magnetic flux that penetrate a superconductor.

The intermetallic MgB 2 also allows to customize its properties. For example, the critical current density values ​​(J c ) of MgB 2 can be improved by decreasing the grain size and increasing the number of grain boundaries. Such adjustability is not observed in conventional layered superconductors.

To explore the applications of MgB . to broaden 2 however, there is a need for a simplification of the preparation process. Recently, a team of researchers set out on a journey to do this. They manufactured a new bulk MgB 2 through a process called spark plasma sintering (SPS).

In their recent article, published July 27, 2022 in NanomaterialsProf. dr. Muralidhar Miryala of the Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT), Japan, who led the group, explains that “Spark plasma sintering (SPS) is a very interesting technique – it is a rapid consolidation method, where powder is turned into a dense solid. ”

“The heat source in this procedure is not external, but is an electric current flowing across the die, sintering the powder into a bulk material. The sintering kinetics can be better understood and controlled with SPS. Grain growth control. In addition, it also has a shorter processing time!”

Prof. dr. Miryala and Prof. Jacques G. Noudem (from the University of Normandie, France) had used this unconventional method to prepare bulk samples of MgB 2 . The resulting material had excellent superconducting properties and a density reaching 95% of what was theoretically predicted for the material. The study team included Prof. Pierre Bernstein and Yiteng Xing, who holds a double degree Ph.D. student at SIT and the University of Normandy.

To get the bulk MgB . to synthesize 2 , the team loaded two powders – magnesium and amorphous boron – into a tungsten carbide (WC) mold and sintered them with SPS at different temperatures ranging from 500-750 °C and a pressure ranging from 260-300 megapascals (MPa), then cooled. the molded material. The total processing time was approximately 100 minutes. The team then analyzed the density and structural properties of the prepared material, using various imaging and testing methods.

Their experiments showed that the material had a very high density of 2.46 g/cm3 and a high packing factor of 95% (indicating that the atoms in the bulk material were very close to each other). It also showed the presence of nanograins and a large number of grain boundaries.

In addition, it did not show Mg-depleted phases like MgB 4. Electromagnetic characterization of the material showed that it has an extremely high J c up to 6.75 105 ampere/cm2 at about -253°C. This means that even at that high current density, the bulk MgB 2 created by the team would act as a superconductor. “It’s yo c was quite remarkable for pure, undoped MgB 2 ”, noted Prof. Miryala.

Curious about how the material exhibited such excellent properties, the team dug deeper. They concluded that the prepared MgB 2 Its superconducting properties were due to its high density, excellent grain connectivity (due to no Mg-depleted phases), and strong vortex clearance exploited by the presence of nanograins and grain boundaries.

This study offered a new way to study the properties of superconducting materials such as MgB. to improve 2 . Given the high quality of this material J c , it can be used in liquid hydrogen cooled technology. It is also emerging as a promising candidate for liquid hydrogen-based transportation, storage and fuel systems.

“Global warming is one of the greatest threats facing humanity today and the shift to a renewable energy economy is one of the most effective solutions to this problem. Given the material’s potential use in liquid hydrogen systems and its excellent structural and superconducting properties, our work is a positive step towards the realization of greener technology”, concludes Prof. Miryala.

Yiteng Xing et al, High Critical Current Density of Nanostructured MgB2 Bulk Superconductor Compacted by Spark Plasma Sintering, Nanomaterials (2022). DOI: 10.3390/nano12152583

