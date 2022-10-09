WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


‘The definition of pain’: Baseball world reacts to Blue Jay’s wild-card exit

Sports
By Merry

According to the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 10-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the wild card round, both baseball fans and media personalities took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Although the Jays appeared to have the win when the score was 8-1 after five innings, they eventually lost their seven-run lead and allowed the Mariners to make a successful comeback, making them the second-largest in MLB history. postseason history ended.

The loss ended the Blue Jays’ season and sent the Mariners to the American League Division Series vs. the Houston Astros.

Unfortunately, a heartbreaking early exit in the playoffs isn’t an entirely new experience for Toronto sports fans.

It was the second time in three years that the Blue Jays failed to win a single game in the wildcard round. Many compared the pain of being a baseball fan in Toronto to the pain of being a Maple Leafs fan — a team that lost in the first round of the playoffs in five of their last six seasons (they exited the qualifying round). of the 2019-20 ‘bubble’ play-offs).

Here’s a glimpse of some of the reactions to the loss.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

More from Sportsnet

The unpredictability of Blue Jays their downfall as Mariners win to win wildcard series

1665280833 445 The definition of pain Baseball world reacts to Blue Jays

Blue Jays’ Springer removed from Game 2 with injury after clashing with Bichette

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More