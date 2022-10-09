‘The definition of pain’: Baseball world reacts to Blue Jay’s wild-card exit

According to the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 10-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the wild card round, both baseball fans and media personalities took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Although the Jays appeared to have the win when the score was 8-1 after five innings, they eventually lost their seven-run lead and allowed the Mariners to make a successful comeback, making them the second-largest in MLB history. postseason history ended.

The loss ended the Blue Jays’ season and sent the Mariners to the American League Division Series vs. the Houston Astros.

Unfortunately, a heartbreaking early exit in the playoffs isn’t an entirely new experience for Toronto sports fans.

It was the second time in three years that the Blue Jays failed to win a single game in the wildcard round. Many compared the pain of being a baseball fan in Toronto to the pain of being a Maple Leafs fan — a team that lost in the first round of the playoffs in five of their last six seasons (they exited the qualifying round). of the 2019-20 ‘bubble’ play-offs).

Here’s a glimpse of some of the reactions to the loss.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }