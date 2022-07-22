The Deep podcast with Zoe Marshall: Australian mum spends $1,500 a week on heroin addiction

An Australian mother and successful businesswoman who has been hiding her heroin use from the world for the past two decades has answered tough questions about her ongoing addiction.

Kelly*, a mother in her fifties, dabbled in drugs in her early twenties, but it wasn’t until her mid-30s when a violent breakup and a desire to numb painful emotions sparked a new “craving” for heroin.

She succumbed to the craving and embarked on what would be a 20-year “high-functioning” heroin addiction, spending up to $1,500 each week on the drug while showing up for her family and her job.

Kelly appeared anonymously on Zoe Marshall’s popular podcast, The depthto share her difficult situation after struggling for years with feelings of isolation and sadness.

“My situation makes me very isolated because I can’t share this side of myself with anyone in my life – I want to show that drug users are people too,” she said.

“Many of us engage in criminal activity, but many of us don’t — we’re parents, we’re moms, we’re co-workers, and we’re good people like everyone else.

“You can’t share this with people because they panic. I’ve lost friends because I only knew I was a user… I’ve lost relatives.”

Zoe shared her own take on a stereotypical “heroin addict,” describing them as “quite emaciated, desperate, unkempt and unwell.” However, when she spoke to Kelly, she admitted that she saw nothing but an “intelligent, deliberate, articulate woman.”

This, Kelly says, is because she manages her addiction using prescription opioid medications through pharmacotherapy — a program typically designed to help addicts come off drugs.

The $5-a-day medication prevents severe withdrawal symptoms, thereby eliminating the feeling of “extreme despair” when her supply runs out.

“People don’t realize there are a lot of people in my position, but you don’t see them and they don’t talk about it,” she said.

I work very hard to make sure my kids don’t know – my biggest fear is that one day they will find out.

Before Kelly’s relapse, she was in a sweet spot and never saw herself returning to heroin after a brief two-year addiction from age 20 to 22.

‘I was off it for a very long time. I worked, I lived the life, I bought a house and I was really sure of myself and I was sure I would never go back there,” she said.

That said, although I think there is a part of my personality that is a ‘consumer’. During that time I smoked a lot of weed and cigarettes, so I think part of my being always felt like it had to do something.”

Her breakup was a trigger she never saw coming,

She believes the unexpected trauma of the split made her unknowingly long for the “crutch” she’d used before — even though it had been more than a decade since she’d touched it.

Kelly injects heroin four to five days a week because that’s what she can afford and believes no one in her inner circle has any idea despite using it at home and occasionally at work.

“It’s a lot of money, but I’m lucky enough to have a good job and earn a decent amount of money, but I can make it easier by doing it without a lot of other things,” she admitted.

“I don’t have a vacation. I don’t buy a lot of things that others might buy. There’s a lot that doesn’t happen because that happens instead.”

The only physical symptom of the dangerous drug, she says, is persistent constipation.

“I’ll always get it when the kids are away and I’ll usually have it when they’re gone, but to be honest, I’ve had it while they were home before,” she said.

The danger of heroin: why is it so addictive? Heroin is an illegal substance in the opioid class and is made from the sap of the poppy. It is highly addictive and people who use it can become dependent and experience cravings. One of the adverse effects of heroin use is the risk of overdose. Long-term use can cause significant health and lifestyle problems. Dealers usually mix or “cut” heroin with other substances such as sugar, acetaminophen or caffeine – to increase their profits. This means that the person taking heroin has no idea whether the dose will be strong or weak. Heroin is a central nervous system depressant. This means that it slows down a person’s brain function and affects their breathing (which can slow down or even stop). The person’s body temperature and blood pressure drop and their heartbeat may become irregular. The person may lose consciousness or go into a coma. As with some other drugs, a person can build up a tolerance to heroin. Already after a short time, the person taking heroin will have to take larger doses to achieve the same effect. Soon their bodies will become dependent on heroin to function ‘normally’. Regular heroin use can lead to major health and lifestyle problems. Source: Victoria Health

“My drug use is a small part of my life, but it requires these secrets and those secrets create a barrier, whether people know it or not.”

Because she has a tolerance, the main benefit she gets from the drug is what she describes as “wholeness.”

“It’s like something is missing and you replaced it,” she said.

Kelly said it’s likely she’d be in a different place today if those she was closest to had reacted differently when she shared the news of her relapse.

It’s a vicious circle. One of the reasons I use is because I feel isolated and alone. And then I create that isolation by using it.

“I really thought I could tell the people I knew and loved for years. The reaction I got when I told them – it was so intense and so full of fear and hatred and judgment and desolation because they just disappeared,” she said.

Kelly admitted that she feels extremely guilty about her addiction – especially when she thinks about what her children have missed – and spends a lot of time feeling lonely and sad.

‘I want to quit – my life would be a lot easier and I miss a lot. Part of me desperately wants to quit and be able to do the things I could if I didn’t spend so much money, but the other part doesn’t want to,” she said, suggesting she had a “psychological addiction.” .

Kelly said she has hope for the future and believes she will be able to quit.

Zoe (pictured) uses her podcast to share the stories of those less represented in society

‘I have not accepted that this is what my life will be. I see my future as being different and making up for lost time and having the things I didn’t have and enjoying life more. There’s also a part of me that feels like every day that this doesn’t happen, it may get closer to not happening,” she admitted.

“I make sure my kids have the things they need and they have vacations and go places and do all those things. They are not foreign trips and they are not in private schools, but they certainly have what they need.

‘Do I feel guilty? I definitely do that because there are things that they miss that they would otherwise get and that we would do differently. I’d be better able to take them to more places where we could make more memories.”

As one described as determined by her oldest friends, Kelly said she will continue counseling and programs until she finds the “thing that will click into place and change the trajectory.”

Unfortunately, Kelly isn’t quite there yet, and she struggles with a deep heartache – something she admitted when Zoe asked her who she is “when no one is looking.”

“My first reaction is sad,” she said.

“There’s a certain amount of bravado we all have for the world. I feel very isolated and all the things we’ve talked about; I feel guilty and worried.

“When I’m honest about when I don’t have to go to work and pretend everything is perfect, I’m so sad.

“I am confident that one day, or soon, that will change. I don’t think just because I couldn’t do it once doesn’t mean I can’t do it again.’

*Name changed

If you or someone you know struggles with drug addiction, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015 for confidential advice or Lifeline on 13 11 14 for substance abuse support.

You can find the full episode of The Deep with Kelly here.