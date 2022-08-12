The daunting challenges facing the next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson briefly chaired a crisis meeting with energy companies on Thursday to counter claims he is leading a ‘zombie government’, but all major decisions have been postponed until a new British prime minister is appointed.

Officials may be working behind the scenes on policy options for the new prime minister when he or she takes office on Sept. 5, but Johnson has accepted the convention that major fiscal and policy decisions should be left to his successor.

With an economic crisis looming during this hiatus, be it Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak walking into 10 Downing Street next month, they will have a daunting in-tray. Their political honeymoon can be brief.

Cost of living

By far the biggest immediate problem is how to alleviate the crushing pressures on household incomes caused by inflation and the seemingly inexorable rise in domestic energy bills to £4,000 a year or more.

Sunak has accepted the need to increase direct aid for the most vulnerable by billions of pounds. He cannot yet say how large the package should be or exactly how many additional loans are needed.

Truss has promised an emergency budget in September with tax cuts. That would include a reversal of Sunak’s 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance, but this would offer just £59 to someone on the national minimum wage.

Economists say other tax cuts, for example on income tax or VAT, are also not targeting the most deprived. Truss said this week she would “do anything” to help the most vulnerable: It will be an important early test of her priorities.

windfall tax

New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is preparing a list of options to tackle the economic crisis to propose to the new prime minister, including going beyond the £5bn windfall tax on oil and gas producers introduced by Sunak.

The former chancellor has previously proposed a new £3bn to £4bn levy on electricity generators, and Zahawi has kept it on the table. There is also pressure to get more out of oil and gas producers by reducing investment deductions.

Truss is against windfalls. Kwasi Kwarteng, company secretary and possibly her new chancellor, is also against. But the political pressure from opposition parties to impose heavier windfall taxes will be enormous.

bank of England

Whoever becomes the next prime minister immediately finds himself in a fight with Andrew Bailey, the BoE governor, in a row that could disrupt the markets at a dangerous time.

Truss supporters have accused the central bank of being too slow in raising interest rates, and the secretary of state has said she will review the bank’s mandate. It is not clear what changes, if any, she will actually make.

Meanwhile, both Truss and Sunak want to give ministers the power to review decisions by regulators “in the public interest” if they feel the watchdogs are not being strict enough in rewriting EU rules.

Bailey is pushing for independence from regulators, arguing that political interference could undermine investor confidence and make the City of London less competitive.

Brexit

Both candidates have pledged to embrace the “opportunities of Brexit”, with Sunak pledging “Keeping Brexit safe” by reviewing all retained EU law within 100 days to remove some of it.

Recommended

The problem with any bonfire of bureaucracy in the EU is that the more Britain deviates from the EU rulebook, the more friction there is at the border, including over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Both candidates have vowed to enact the Northern Ireland Protocol Act, which would tear up part of Johnson’s Brexit deal, arguing it’s essential to help reinstate the Northern Ireland power-sharing ruler in Stormont.

However, if the new prime minister does not back down from unilateral action, the EU will retaliate by banning British scientists from Horizon, the world’s largest research programme, which could eventually lead to a trade war.

overseas aid

Britain’s overseas aid aid program has plunged into chaos after the government blocked “non-essential” new payments for the rest of the summer amid fears that aid in Ukraine would exceed a spending cap.

The new prime minister will have to allow spending to exceed the “temporary” spending cap of 0.5 percent of GDP — a Tory manifesto pledge of 0.7 percent of GDP was scrapped — or aid projects in the developing world in endanger.

The cessation of foreign aid is popular with many voters, as well as conservative members, but there is a risk of further alienating the “soft” Tory voters, especially young college graduates and professionals in marginal seats.

internet regulation

The future of the vast Online Safety Bill is one of the most complex dilemmas facing the new Prime Minister after the legislation has been thoroughly studied until the fall.

The bill would crack down on “legal but harmful” material, and Truss is concerned about its impact on free speech, but has also expressed concern about the kind of material her teenage daughters might see. Her premise is that the same rules should apply online as in the real world.

Sunak was also ambiguous, also speaking about the “horrific” material his own children might see online.

“The ‘legal but harmful’ part is something I, as Prime Minister, would like to spend some time on to make sure we’re doing that just right,” he said.