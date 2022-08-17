The dark truth behind #RushTok: Ex Bama Rush sorority members reveal why they dropped Greek Life

The University of Alabama’s sorority recruitment process has become a viral sensation over the past two years as hopeful ‘sisters’ flooded social media with videos documenting their rush experiences as part of the #BamaRush trend.

But while many of the clips posted have focused on the glitz and glamour of the elite Greek life chapters, the trend has also now laid bare a very gritty reality behind the perfectly-edited videos that sparked the viral sensation.

Former members of the college’s popular sororities are now coming forward to detail the dark experiences that they faced on the other side of #BamaRush, claiming that they were met with sky-high fees and fines, were subjected to bullying from their ‘sisters’, and routinely witnessed discriminatory recruitment practices being put in place.

The acrimonious outpouring began when a student from competing college – Ole Miss – took to TikTok to ask University of Alabama students who had chosen to walk away from Greek life to reveal their reasons.

Ex sorority members dished out all the dirt on #BamaRush when Ole Miss student Chayse Feeback posted a TikTok asking Bama Rush members to share the reasons why they dropped

In response to the viral #BamaRush trend, Chayse Feeback posted a TikTok asking ex-members to share the reasons why they dropped, providing dozens of former Greek life devotees the opportunity to spill all their dirty little secrets about the realities of sorority living.

‘I’m sick of rush tok – lets hear why y’all dropped,’ the caption read.

Chayse’s video racked up over 3.1 million views and nearly 5,000 comments – all from ex members sharing their own experiences.

Although the sororities promote a loving sisterhood that welcomes students in with open arms, many of the comments shared that it was all an act and the majority of active members practiced fake niceties.

Ex-members discussed how they were ‘constantly screamed at’ and treated like children by their peers and noted that although they joined to make friends, they didn’t make a ‘single’ real friend.

Others discussed that the sisters ‘really hated each other’ and would often talk about everyone behind their backs, exhibiting very ‘cliquey’ behavior.

Some users even shared the horrendous comments they received while rushing or while active members.

One user shared she was told her ‘existence brings down the whole room,’ while another was told she wasn’t ‘Zeta material’ because her ‘hip surgery scars’ peaked through her dress.

Ex members revealed the sisterhood community revolved around hatred, money and looks, with one member saying they even had their clothing brands checked

Addison Campbell, a student at the University of Alabama, commented she dropped because she was told her ‘personality’ made the members uncomfortable, despite them all being her ‘friends.’

Another member shared active members would only ask potential new members to ‘come back if they thought you were worthy enough to be on their Instagram.’

One active member even commented that she was told to only recruit girls who ‘looked like the ones in the chapter already.’

Another ex member supported the fact that Greek Life is centered around looks when she shared they were forced to watch slideshows of the PNMs and the majority of the members would ‘laugh at the heavier girls.’

The comments regarding the budding sorority member’s appearances were unsurprising as Alabama only desegregated their sororities in 2013.

Furthermore, The majority of the chapters are filled with practically identical white women with blonde locks and fake tans.

Despite the segregation officially ending in 2013, things don’t seem to have gotten much better.

Makayla Culpepper, a fan favorite from season one, was reportedly dropped from every sorority just days after she revealed she was mixed race.

The University of Alabama student, who was initially accused of blackfishing, shared she was mixed race and just a few days later revealed she didn’t receive a bid from any of the sororities.

Although the University never revealed the reason why Makayla was dropped, many users speculated it was because of her race.

According to The Crimson White, University of Alabama sororities were about 89 per cent white in 2021, down only five per cent from 2011.

To help fight allegations of racism, the University is now reportedly requiring chapter members to complete diversity training in preparation for rush week.

Besides the rude comments from members, Chayse’s video also received hundreds of comments from users describing the outrageous amount of money they were fined.

One user said: ‘[They] tried to charge me $3,200 for missing recruitment even though I had a family emergency. They still try and charge me after I’ve been out for a year.’

Another ex member shared she was fined for missing a day of the recruitment process just ‘one day’ after her ‘dad passed away.’

One user added: ‘[They] kicked me out of recruitment because I came five minutes late and fined me 800 dollars.’

‘I dropped because they were looking at the brands of our coat tags as we came in,’ commented another user.

The mom of a transgender woman named Grant Sikes who documented her #BamaRush journey – revealed they couldn’t share any information due to instructions from the school

Others admitted they were fined after having to work full time to afford the steep price tag that comes with being in a sorority.

Although a few need-based scholarships are provided, the organization further shows their classism foundation through steep financial obligations.

In addition to rush week essentials PNMs splurge on, the average cost of fees for new member is $4,170 per semester, according to University data.

And the outrageous cost of being a sorority member at Bama just gets higher, chapter and meals fees for active members who live in the house total around $7,465 per semester.

However, the flawed system didn’t stop the world from tuning in to season two and getting hooked on whether or not their favorite ‘character’ received a bid from their dream.

And while fans were looking forward to even more drama, they were left disappointed as it was revealed the University of Alabama tried to ban its students from speaking out on the recruitment process.

The mother of one student – a transgender woman named Grant Sikes who quickly became a fan favorite by documenting her #BamaRush journey – revealed neither of them could share any information during the process due to instructions from the school.

According to the Panhellenic, neither Grant nor I can make any statement at all, nothing,’ Grant’s mom, Lisa, said exclusively to DailyMail.com.

On Saturday Grant revealed she had been dropped from the highly exclusive program; however, she didn’t reveal why she had been cut – leaving many wondering if it was due to her sharing information about the process on her social media.

‘I got a phone call this morning and I was cut. It is extremely upsetting, and I am sad because I wanted to be part of a sisterhood and more than that a community,’ she said on TikTok.

After one unnamed Panhellenic executive admitted to DailyMail.com the sororities were ‘getting more publicity’ than they wanted, many began to believe the University implemented a ban on social media.

The University stated it ‘does not restrict students from speaking to the media’ in a statement to DailyMail.com, however, it conceded that sororities ‘may have media guidelines for their active members.’

Despite the University of Alabama’s effort to keep the process under wraps and the attention from season one of #BamaRush, it didn’t seem to bring down the overall tone of the events.

DailyMail.com captured photos of the pledges on Bid Day 2022 – which took place on Sunday; many young women could be seen cheering, celebrating, and hugging, as they excitedly found out which sorority they had received a bid from.

The new members, who had just found out which chapter they’d be ‘running home to,’ enthusiastically ran out of the school’s stadium to greet their new sisters.