The Cut launches attack on King Charles for being a ‘big, fussy baby and a jerk to his staff’

The Cut, the liberal magazine that published an in-depth interview with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in August, has focused on King Charles in a new piece published online on Wednesday.

The latest piece from the New York Magazine offshoot is titled: ‘King Charles’s reign has begun’ which comes days before the Queen’s funeral, which is scheduled for Monday.

The article points to reports that Charles went through two “tantrums” in the days following his mother’s death. One was the report that he stormed out of a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland when a pen leaked onto him, another was when he “stuck in tails and hissed at palace staff who failed to open a pen tray with the necessary haste.” off his table. ‘

The king apparently gestured for assistants to help him make room on a cluttered desk.

The Cut goes on to cite a report from the guard alleging that Charles chose to tell nearly 100 employees he would let them go as he prepares to move to Buckingham Palace during a memorial service for his mother. A source told the paper: “Everyone is downright furious, including the private secretaries and the senior team.”

In August, Markle told the Cut that she and Prince Harry were “lucky” to leave Britain and “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy … just by existing” before stepping down from front lines and moving to North America.

The article concludes with one of Meghan Markle’s many unproven allegations against Charles that he was racist towards her son, Archie, and accuses him of “everyday cruelty” towards his wife, Princess Diana.

Notoriously, shortly after the Queen’s death, the Cut published an article titled, “I Will Not Cry for the Death of a Violent Oppressor.”

The piece was an interview with Carnegie Mellon professor of linguistics Uju Anya, who tweeted on Thursday, “I heard the supreme ruler of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be unbearable.”

Anya told the Cut that the queen was a “representative of the cult of white femininity.”

Anya, a professor of applied linguistics at the University of Pittsburgh, is the daughter of a mother from Trinidad and a father from

She told NBC News that she is “a child of colonization” and that her perspective was shaped by Britain’s role in the Nigerian civil war.

“My earliest memories were of living in a war-torn area, and reconstruction is not complete even today,” she said.

She defended her comments against the monarchy, adding that the Queen was not exempt from the decisions of the British government “which she oversaw.”

“Queen Elizabeth was representative of the cult of white femininity,” Anya said.

“There’s this idea that she was a little old-lady-grandma type with her little hats and her purses and little dogs and everything, as if she inhabited this place or this space in the imaginary, this public image, as someone who that did’ I have no hand in the bloodshed of her crown.’

Uju Anya, a black professor of applied linguistics at the University of Pittsburgh, said on Friday: “Queen Elizabeth was representative of the cult of white femininity”

Shortly before the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Anya tweeted that she hoped her death would be “unbearable.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession can be seen on September 12 along the Royal Mile towards St Giles Cathedral

Britons gathered in tribute as the Queen’s coffin carriage passed by on Monday

The Duchess was asked during the interview if there could be forgiveness between her and her own family and members of the royal family.