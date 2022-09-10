The Cure’s Robert Smith is seen almost predicting the date of the Queen’s death

<!–

Creepy images have surfaced of Robert Smith of The Cure predicting the date Queen Elizabeth II would die on Saturday.

The video, which was recorded in 2012, shows the 63-year-old singer saying that Her Majesty would die on September 7.

Twitter users shared the clip again after the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” in Balmoral on September 8, at the age of 96.

During the interview, during the German music festival, Hurricane, the musician and the interviewer are heard talking about the royal family, in which Robert expresses his distaste for them.

While the interviewer states that the monarch is ‘as popular as ever’, Robert replies, ‘The queen dies on September 7th and there is a huge revolt and I become king.

He later ends the video by shouting, “Vote for me for king!” and make a peace sign.

Although the video was filmed ten years ago, Twitter users were still shocked by the frontman’s predictions.

One fan wrote: ‘@robertsmith What do you think of how you managed to predict a day after the Queen’s death in 2012?’

Another added: ‘Can we talk about the fact that ten years ago Robert Smith predicted that the Queen would die on September 7?’

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral after doctors were ‘concerned’ about her health on Thursday. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

At 6:30 p.m., her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.”

The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

There will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign which saw her achieve her platinum anniversary this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”