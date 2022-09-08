The Crown’s Peter Morgan expects the Netflix series to pause after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix drama The Crown writer Peter Morgan expects the show’s shooting to be paused out of respect after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

The screenwriter, who also wrote the 2006 film The Queen, has described the Netflix series The Crown as “a love letter to her” after news of Her Majesty’s death broke.

According to Deadlinehe wrote in an email: ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.

‘I expect that we will also stop filming out of respect.’

Netflix had long made plans in case the Queen died while The Crown was being made.

When it first went into production, Stephen Daldry, who directed some of the early episodes of the first series, said production would be halted for a respectable period of time.

He said earlier: ‘None of us know when that time will come, but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen.

“It would be a simple tribute and a sign of respect. She is a global figure and that is what we should be doing.

“She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset.”

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman previously played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, while Imelda Staunton will appear as the late monarch from November.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

At 6:30 p.m., her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a 10-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be transported by Royal Train via Edinburgh to London before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London, which will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said today: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”