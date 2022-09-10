The Crown’s Erin Doherty admits she felt ‘pressure to withhold my sexuality’ after landing role

Erin Doherty has admitted it was “exhausting” to even question the idea that going public with her friend would jeopardize her successful career.

The 30-year-old actress, who starred as Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, shared her own experience as she reflected on how difficult it must have been for women in the royal family to express their sexuality.

Erin, who is happily in a relationship with fellow actress Sophie Melville, noted, “I felt a lot of pressure to withhold my sexuality.”

Speak with The Telegraph Amid her impending turn as Abigail Williams in Arthur Miller’s classic The Crucible, Erin explained how landing the role of Princess Royal made her reluctant to be completely open about her sexuality for fear of her future acting career, admitting that it was disheartening that the thought even went through her head.

She said: ‘I’m not going to lie, I won’t name names, but when I got The Crown I felt a lot of pressure to withhold my sexuality.

“There was a period when I thought, can I be open about this to have a successful career? And the fact that that question is still going through my mind, and maybe still going through other people’s minds, is so heartbreaking.”

She continued: ‘I’m really aware of all the people who have lived for years and years and years, either in shame or denial, or just in hiding – actors, actresses who absolutely make sure they don’t go out and pursue a career. – and I just want to be a part of doing something about that.”

Erin and Sophie – who starred in dramas like The Mising and Call The Midwife – first met in 2017 when they starred in The Divide, a play written by Alan Ayckbourn.

However, Erin didn’t post a photo of the couple together on her Instagram until 2019.

She then went on to share how gay actors may have been reluctant to play romantic lead actors in movies and productions in the past, with Erin — who has only played straight roles so far — stating that it was “shocking” that someone could say, “Oh, but you you’re gay, so you can’t play straight’.’

After receiving much critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late Queen’s only daughter, Erin put herself in Anne’s shoes, sharing how Anne would have been “aware” that she would have been under scrutiny if she had been so open. had been about her love life as her male counterparts.

She also noted that Anne was “constantly aware of comments about her physicality” and then used this as a “catalyst” for her strong-willed and unpretentious nature, adding that the princess is likely to comment, “I don’t care.” to criticism.

In February, Erin admitted that she… stunned by fame and was unimpressed when photographed by paparazzi while shopping at her local supermarket.

“I remember being told ‘You were pampered outside Lidl’, and I thought, ‘Well, I was just doing my food store! I don’t know what’s interesting about it,” she said in an interview with You magazine today.

And she recommends Lidl’s often eccentric bargains from the princess famous for recycling her outfits.

Erin says, “If Anne knew what deals were going on, she’d be there to get some pinballs. You know – to go into the sea! I’m telling you, you can get flippers, casserole dishes, shoes – anything.’

Speaking of the prospect of meeting Anne — who reportedly described the Netflix hit as “pretty interesting” — Erin says: “I feel like I know her, and I feel like she’s going to tear me apart — but on a nice way!

“She’d say, ‘Well, you didn’t do this and you didn’t do this, but you did that well.’