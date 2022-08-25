The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki appears to wear pyjama bottoms  for trip to the shop 

<!–

She’s ready to portray the height of glamor in her role as Princess Diana in The Crown.

And Elizabeth Debicki went for a more casual look like her slipped into what looked like pajama bottoms as she went to the shops to buy some fruit near her home in north london.

The Australian star, 32, who made a name for himself with Tom Hiddleston in the BBC hit The Night Manager, also made a political statement by wearing a T-shirt with the slogan ‘Abortion is healthcare’, while holding boxes of cherries.

The actress wore her blonde locks in an updo for the outing, while also sporting a pair of gold earrings.

Elizabeth takes over from Emma Corrin as Diana in the Netflix drama, portraying the princess as her marriage to Prince Charles collapses amid bitterness. But at 6ft 3in, the star is five inches taller than Diana was.

The last two series of The Crown deal with the history of the royal family in the 1990s and up to 2003, but it is not yet known which moments will be shown.

There are several poignant moments that can be used, including the Queen giving a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, calling the year an “annus horriblis.”

She referred to the failure of three of her children’s marriages; The separation of Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles from Princess Diana.

Other notable events during the period included a fire at Windsor Castle, her 1997 golden wedding anniversary and the deaths of Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and the Princess of Wales.

Imelda Staunton takes over the role of Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2020 and 2021.

Lesley Manville, 64, will also star as Princess Margaret in series five The Crown. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce, 73, takes over the role of Prince Philip.

Series five of The Crown will premiere on Netflix in November.