The Crown soars back up to Netflix’s UK most watched list following the death of Queen Elizabeth II 

Netflix’s The Crown has seen a dramatic increase in viewership this week, rising to number three in its ‘Most Watched’ list of streaming platforms.

The surge of viewers comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Royal drama The Crown follows Her Majesty’s reign over a number of decades, starting from the late 1940s – with a fictional twist.

Tune in: Netflix’s The Crown has seen a dramatic increase in viewership this week, rising to number three on streaming platforms’ ‘Most Watched’ list (Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown)

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, has sparked emotional tributes across the country.

And it seems people have taken to streaming platform Netflix to relive the early moments of her reign through the award-winning show — as actress Olivia Colman portrays Her Majesty’s monarchical middle age.

From Friday 9th to Monday 12th September, The Crown remained at number three on the UK Most Watched list, topped only by Ohio’s Devil and Cobra Kai – according to data from FlixPatrol.

Although it also rose in the top ten in Ukraine, it reached its number one spot – at number four on the US charts.

Tragedy: The rise in viewers comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, at age 96 (Queen Elizabeth II pictured in 1966)

Royal drama The Crown follows Her Majesty’s reign over a number of decades, starting from the late 1940s – with a fictional twist (Olivia Colman pictured on screen)

The show is currently filming for its sixth season and has now resumed production after being shut down for a day due to the Queen’s death.

Shooting was suspended for just one day as a “sign of respect to the late monarch” after scenes of Princess Diana’s tragic death in Paris in August 1997 were supposed to be filmed on Friday.

And now the potentially controversial scenes will be filmed as the nation comes to grips with the loss of their late queen during a 10-day mourning period that will end with a state funeral.

The decision not to film comes as the Netflix show has also announced it will suspend filming on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral – which will take place on Monday, September 19.

Next: Series five of the drama will air this fall featuring scenes featuring the late Princess of Wales (pictured in 1995)

A Netflix spokesperson said: “As a show of respect, shooting for The Crown has been suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.’

Netflix has reportedly devised a plan called Operation London Bridge – the same name as the Queen’s official funeral plan – to outline what the production company would do in the event of her death.

One of the show’s creators, Stephen Daldry, said when the show first premiered in 2016, the cast would likely stop production, saying, “It would be a simple tribute and a sign of respect.” She is a global figure and that is what we should be doing.”

Love letter: After the Queen’s death was announced, the drama writer Peter Morgan said: ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add to it for now, just silence and respect. I expect that we will also stop filming out of respect’

Statement: King Charles III issued a poignant statement reacting to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ when he took the throne on Thursday

After the Queen’s death was announced, the drama’s writer Peter Morgan said:: ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add to that for now, just silence and respect. I expect that we will also stop filming out of respect.’

The UK has now entered a ten-day period of mourning for Her Majesty, whose coffin has been transported from Balmoral to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Her coffin will be transported by Royal Train via Edinburgh to London before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days.

In the wake of the tragic events, TV channels had to rearrange programs at the last minute – with the day after Her Majesty’s passing filled with extensive newscasts and tributes.

Travel: The UK has now entered a ten-day period of mourning for Her Majesty, whose coffin has been transported from Balmoral to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland