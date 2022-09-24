The Crown series 5: Tense new trailer portrays dramatic breakdown of Diana and Charles’ marriage

King Edward VIII abdicates for love

Edward fell in love with Wallis Simpson, a married woman, and planned to marry her after his coronation when her divorce came through.

However, they didn’t get a chance to marry and because divorce was forbidden for the Royals, they decided to move to France together.

Edward later returned to England to face his family for George VI’s funeral after his death and formed a close bond with Prince Charles.

Larger photo: King Edward VIII abdicates for love

Princess Margaret is also denied her happy ending

Princess Margaret, portrayed as the royal rebel in the first and second seasons, hoped to break out of tradition and marry divorced Peter Townsend.

But growing public chatter about the illicit relationship begins to overshadow Elizabeth’s post-coronation fame.

Margaret makes her intentions to marry Peter clear to Queen Elizabeth II and asks her to wait until she is 25 to tie the knot with her love.

But when her 25th birthday rolls around, the Queen is forced to go back on her word under pressure from the crown and tells Margaret she can’t give her permission to marry Peter.

Devastated: Princess Margaret is denied her happy ending with Peter Townsend

The Rise and Fall of Winston Churchill

The first and second seasons chronicled the Queen’s relationship with the then Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

After his successful leadership during World War II, Winston comes to power for a second time during Elizabeth’s reign.

The Crown follows Winston’s journey as he adjusts to obeying a woman in power and his deteriorating health.

Royal Wedding Rocks Elizabeth’s New Role

The power struggle in the relationship is evident as Elizabeth’s role as the Queen takes precedence over her marriage, while Prince Philip is not used to taking the back seat.

The Crown also hints at infidelity in their relationship when Elizabeth finds a photo of Russian ballerina Galina Ulanova among his belongings before sending him on a five-month tour on the royal yacht.

Tension comes to a head during the season two premiere when the royal couple argue aboard the HMY Britannia as they strive to find a solution to their problems as divorce is not an option for a monarch.

Trouble in Paradise: Royal Wedding Shakes Up Elizabeth’s New Role

Elizabeth’s Journey to Accepting the Crown

The beginning of the series shows a more wary and shy Elizabeth, compared to the formidable monarch she has grown into.

One of the key moments in the first series is her journey to accept the Crown, after having to reconfigure all the relationships in her life.

The series shows how the Queen grows in self-confidence as she finds herself on a path of self-discovery.

Tthe queen visits Aberfan

Aberfan: After thinking about her decision, she finally visited with her husband and it is said that her delayed response remains one of her biggest regrets

Episode three of the third season follows the disaster in Aberfan that killed 144 people, including 116 children, after a coal mine collapsed above a school in a Welsh village.

The queen did not immediately visit the disaster site, because her presence did not want to distract from the tragedy.

However, after thinking about her decision, she finally visited with her husband and it is said that her delayed response remains one of her biggest regrets.

Documentary about the royal family

Inside the life: In an effort to give the public a better picture of the royal family, they let a camera crew into their lives for 18 months

To give the public a better picture of the royal family, they let a camera crew in their lives for 18 months.

The Crown portrays the whole thing as a disaster with the family reportedly banning the program from ever airing again.

But in reality, the documentary was well received and had skyrocketing ratings.

Prince Charles precious time in Wales

Touching: Prince Charles’ precious time in Wales

After being criticized for the title ‘Prince of Wales’, despite not being a citizen or speaking the language, Prince Charles was sent to Aberystwyth University to learn the language.

Charles, who was 20 at the time, ended the trip with an elaborate investiture to pledge his allegiance to the Queen in Welsh.

However, he asked for the speech to be modified to add his own voice, and promised the people of Wales that they would not be forgotten by England again.

Princess Margaret impresses in the White House

She made an impression! After being sent on a royal tour of the US in place of her sister, Margaret was invited to dinner at the White House by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

After being sent on a royal tour of the US in place of her sister, Margaret was invited to dinner at the White House by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The whole night seemed like a huge success thanks to Margaret’s wit and charm, with President Johnson seemingly licking it up.

But on the other side of the pond, Margaret’s success seemed to worry the Queen, as she seemed concerned to be outdone by her sibling.