‘The Crown’ Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

After the addition of princess Diana and prime minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 resulting in multiple awards for Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, The crown is ready to start a new chapter in the story of the Windsor household. Given the Netflix original’s casting choice to switch ensembles every two seasons, the next installment of the series will feature a completely different cast of actors who will play the royal family in the 90s. While only a few details have been revealed about Season 5, here’s a rundown of all the information we know so far about the upcoming release.





Editor’s Note: This article was last updated on October 16, 2022 and includes the release date and teaser.

When will The Crown season 5 come out?

If you’re already looking forward to the next chapter in the Netflix series, relax because the new season is coming Nov 2022. The news was confirmed by Imelda Stauntonthe actress who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the next season, during the TUDUM fan event in September 2021. This means that The crown will be back with a ton of family drama and political tension just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. During the TUDUM event in 2022, we were given a more specific date. The show returns to Netflix on November 9, 2022, so put it on your calendar.

Yes there is! The first teaser trailer for the series was revealed in September 2022, which you can watch in the player above. The trailer teases dark days ahead, with conflict between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It seems that their divorce is going to be a central story in this season of the series.

What do we know about The Crown season 5 plot?

Since the events of the previous season were based on the 1980s, it is likely that the new episode will focus on the great royal affairs of the 90’s. According to Your Royal Highness, 1992 was considered an “annus horribilis” (Latin phrase for “terrible year”). At the time, Diana and Charles broke up and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle, destroying 115 rooms.

It’s also likely that the series will feature the bombshell interview Diana did for the BBC in 1995, revealing the details behind the demise of her marriage and her reality in the spotlight. While we don’t know if season 5 will continue with Diana’s death, Andrew Morton revealed to Insider that this new chapter takes influence from his biography in collaboration with the late princess entitled Diana: her true story.

Other events that may be featured in this season include both: Prince Andrew and Princess Anne‘s divorce, as well as the time the Queen sued The Sun.

Who’s on the main ensemble cast of season 5 of The Crown?

As mentioned, a different cast will be featured next season. Imelda Staunton will play alongside the Queen pirates of the caribbean actor Jonathan Prycewho will be the new one Prince Philip. in a interview with peopleStaunton spoke of the challenges of being the last actress to play the Queen in the series:

“I think my kind of extra challenge, like I needed it, is that I’m now playing the Queen that we’re a little bit more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people might say: ‘She doesn’t’, ‘She’s not like that’, and that’s my personal bete noire.”

In the footsteps of Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki will portray Diana in the 90s next door Dominic West as Prince Charles. Netflix has the first sight a the royal duo on August 17, 2021, immediately drawing the public’s attention with their resemblance to the real-life couple during that period. A fun fact to note is that Prince William will be portrayed by Dominic West’s son, Senan West. According to VarietySenan is cast as a slightly older Prince William, portraying him as he matures into a young man. He will make his film debut in the final episodes of the season.”

As for the other members of the family, Lesley Manville will take the tiara as princess margaret. Claudia Harrison will play princess Anne, James Murray will play Prince Andrew, and Sam Wolf will play Prince Edward. Olivia Williams and Humayun Saeed will Camila Parker Bowles and Dr. Hasnat Khan portraying Prince Charles and Diana’s post-divorce romantic interests.

Unlike the previous seasons, Season 5 will feature two Prime Ministers in its plot. Train spotting actor Jonny Lee Miller will star in the series as prime minister John Majorwho was in office from 1990 to 1997. The Major’s successor, Prime Minister Tony Blairis played by Bertie Carvel. Additionally, Amir El-Masry has also been cast to play Harrods tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, with Salim Daw as an older version of the same character.

Are actors from The Crown season 4 returning for season 5?

Although Elizabeth Debicki will be shooting the latest version of Princess Diana, Emma Corrin can reprise her role in Season 5 via flashbacks. According to The sun, The crownThe creators were so impressed with Corrin’s portrayal of Lady Di that they wanted to make room for her to still appear in the next chapter of the show. Claire Foy, the first actress to play Queen Elizabeth II in the series, also returned for Season 3 in a lengthy flashback after her departure. Perhaps something similar will happen with Corrin’s involvement in Season 5.

Will The Crown Season 5 Be The Final Season?

It is important to remember that it is Netflix original already renewed for season 6. Despite Peter MorganSince he initially intended to make season 5 the final chapter of the royal screen adaptation, he backtracked on his decision and chose to extend the storyline to an additional season. The final installment of the series will likely focus on the 2000s, but diverge from more recent events. It is slated to hit the streaming platform in 2023. This is what the showrunner had to do say about season 6: