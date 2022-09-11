The Crown resumes filming after production was suspended for ONE DAY after The Queen’s death

<!–

Shooting for the award-winning Netflix series The Crown has resumed after being suspended for just one day following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The monarch died peacefully in Balmoral after Buckingham Palace announced she was “under medical supervision” when doctors said they were concerned about her health.

Actors were spotted on set at The Savoy Hotel in London on Sunday as filming for the sixth series continues.

The two male actors looked neat as they donned smart suits, with one wrapping a blue blanket around itself.

The road has been closed to the public and several large trucks showed up with parts of the set in them.

As series five of the drama airs this fall, filming for the sixth series is in full swing, with Elizabeth Debicki playing the late Princess of Wales and Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, SER Catalonia reported scenes related to Princess Diana’s death in August 1997 were shelved.

Built in a neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​the set was modified to resemble a Parisian street with French traffic signs.

A reporter from the outlet tweeted a video and photos of the set looking completely empty.

The decision not to film comes as the Netflix show has announced it will also suspend filming on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “As a show of respect, shooting for The Crown has been suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.’

Shooting was set to begin in Mallorca next week and last until the end of October, after casting extras for the upcoming series – but plans changed after news of the Queen’s death broke.

Netflix had reportedly devised a plan, dubbed Operation London Bridge, like the Queen’s official funeral plan, to outline what the production company would do for The Crown in the event of her death.

Tribute: The Queen’s death was confirmed at 6.30pm on Thursday, with a Buckingham Palace spokesman saying: ‘The Queen died peacefully in Balmoral this afternoon’ (picture in June)

One of the show’s creators, Stephen Daldry, said that when the show first premiered in 2016, the cast would likely stop production, saying, “It would be a simple tribute and a sign of respect.” She is a global figure and that is what we should be doing.”

Peter Morgan, writer of the drama, was quoted after news of the Queen’s death was confirmed yesterday/Thursday, saying: ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect that we will also stop filming out of respect.’

Locations in Palma and Andratx are said to have been considered for the sixth series, which will cover the romance of Charles and Camilla and William’s university studies.

Part of season five of the hit series was filmed last year on the Balearic Island, with Sant Elm beach on the west coast and Soller harbor being the shooting locations.